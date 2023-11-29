Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop

This produciton runs now through December 3

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE SHOW Leads Best Musical!

Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop
Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop
Photo courtesy of Isabella Lacon

It’s the holidays, and this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” together. But this year Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey. In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, they discover whimsical characters, acrobats, children and reindeer who reunite father and daughter in the holiday spirit.

We chat with cast member Isabelle Lacon about the production and being in Minnesota!

What is your favorite part of the holidays?

My favorite part of the holidays as I have gotten older is the nostalgia of it all. Revisiting cherished traditions with my family, savoring the first snowfall of the year, the nerves of watching someone tear off the paper you carefully wrapped, hoping what you gifted them appropriately expresses your love. There’s a sensation to it all. An innocence and unadulterated joy I long for and am free to reconnect to during this season.  

 

What inspired you to be a performer?

I’m lucky to admit I have been a performer my whole life. I grew up at my mother’s studio and began dancing competitively at the age of four. What continued to inspire me to pursue it professionally was the sense of self it gave me. Through dance, I have become familiar with not just my physical body and her preferences, but also my values as a person. I understand how I work and collaborate with others, as well as what stories have shaped my experience and how I can tangibly share them with an audience. I remember in high school all of my friends beginning their college applications. It was never even a second thought for me. Being a performer is as much a part of me as my skin, my lungs, or my heart.

What do you do to prepare for your role?

How do you prepare  To prepare for my role on a broad scale, I have to immerse myself in the world we are creating. Les Tuques have individual personalities and quirks. We have names and personalized haircuts. Each of us is just as much of a main character as any other act in the show. With that knowledge and the assistance of our incredible dance coaches, I am able to link specificities in the choreography to the Tuques’ mission in the story. Beyond that, we are given freedom to make choices that feel true to our character. For example, my Tuques is “Joy” and she’s a bit ditzy, but whenever she’s snapped back into reality, she’s always prepared to partake in some hijinks or dance around in the snow with her friends. This personification of my character makes her feel more like an alter-ego of mine than just a role, which I feel better immerses the audience in our mission.

 What do you hope audiences take away from seeing ‘Twas the Night Before?

I hope audiences find a little bit of themselves in “Twas the Night Before”. The acrobatics and the visuals are fantastical, yes. But at the core of it all is a father trying to reconnect with his child through a Christmas tradition. For those that celebrate any holiday during this season, I’m sure you will feel some connection to that idea. It is my hope that each audience member, no matter their age, is reminded of someone they love deeply and how grateful they are to have them here, to hug them tightly, and to share their holiday joy with. For the children specifically, I hope they hold tightly to the wonder and awe that is clear on their faces. Someday, I hope they know how much of an impact they make on the performers as well. When a silly dancing elf blew you a kiss onstage and you were so excited because she looked right at you, she will never forget when you blew her a kiss right back.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you are hoping to check out while here?

This is my first time in Minnesota! I have never had the pleasure of visiting before, but I have a whole list of places I’m hoping to explore. The Mall of America seems to be a no-brainer. However, I would love to see unique spots like Foshay Tower or do the Minneapolis art walk! I want to see how big that cherry on a spoon actually is.

Thank you Isabelle for your time! We're glad to have you in Minnesota!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre Photo
HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre

History Theatre has announced the return of an annual classic, Happy Holi-Dane! Back by popular demand, this ever-changing Holiday Hullabaloo is a warm and wonderful night for the whole family! Tickets on sale now!

2
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Chi Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories by Reiko Ho and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Ensemble.

3
Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Photo
Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul from December 7–10, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Interview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIACInterview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIAC
Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at NorthropInterview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop
Interview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy CenterInterview: Sarah Santee, Nila Cooper, Cale Bergerson of FIND YOUR HERO - DISNEY ON ICE at Xcel Energy Center
Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at NorthrupReview: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup

Videos

The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso Video
The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
The New Standards Holiday Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The New Standards Holiday Show
State Theatre (12/01-12/02)
The New Standards Holiday Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The New Standards Holiday Show
State Theatre (12/01-12/02)
Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy in Minneapolis / St. Paul Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
State Theatre (12/09-12/09)
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
Ashley Gavin in Minneapolis / St. Paul Ashley Gavin
Pantages Theatre (12/01-12/01)
Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
I AM BETTY in Minneapolis / St. Paul I AM BETTY
History Theatre (11/25-12/23)
The Black Violence Experience Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Black Violence Experience Tour
State Theatre (2/10-2/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You