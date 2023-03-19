Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I would have to say Zazz! As it's my solo and special moment with Emma alone on stage... we have such fun performing it and I always feel a great buzz after the number.

What do you enjoy most about playing Angie Dickinson?

I love being part of a team.. with the 'Broadway 4' performers.(Dee Dee, Trent and Barry and Angie) . we have such fun performing together... we've created such strong chemistry on stage, all our scenes are such fun!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I particularly love one of the first scenes of the show when the Broadway 4 decide to go on this adventure together and try to 'make a difference' it's so exciting and silly and we sing 'changing lives' for the first time with great harmonies and fabulously funny lyrics... it gives us all a great buzz and the audience start to get the idea of what the show is going to be like and what a fabulous journey we're about to take them on.

Why is the story of the Prom important for today?

It is so important for the inclusion of all people, and for letting people be who they want to be.. it's about accepting who you are and who you want to love!

You'd think we'd have come to a time when this wouldn't be a shock to people .. but sadly it's apparent that even in this day and age some people still find it hard to accept that certain people want to love people of the same sex

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Prom?

Happiness and joy and and open heart... and the willingness to consider changing their opinions on pre conceived ideas (.. if that's how they felt before hand.) . and if they were already open and accepting people.. just a joyful time

What are your favorite local spots?

I've been living in Excelsior which I love and my favorite restaurant on the main street is Coalition! And I've brought my little dog here from the Uk who has loved walking at Purgatory park and Minnewashta dog park

Thank you Helen for your time!

Photo Credit: Dan Norman