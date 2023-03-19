Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

This production runs now through June 10th.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.

You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and "Zazz!"

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

The Prom - it's about a love that unites them all!

Tony-nominated for Best Musical and winner of Best Musical Score.

We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I would have to say Zazz! As it's my solo and special moment with Emma alone on stage... we have such fun performing it and I always feel a great buzz after the number.

What do you enjoy most about playing Angie Dickinson?

I love being part of a team.. with the 'Broadway 4' performers.(Dee Dee, Trent and Barry and Angie) . we have such fun performing together... we've created such strong chemistry on stage, all our scenes are such fun!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I particularly love one of the first scenes of the show when the Broadway 4 decide to go on this adventure together and try to 'make a difference' it's so exciting and silly and we sing 'changing lives' for the first time with great harmonies and fabulously funny lyrics... it gives us all a great buzz and the audience start to get the idea of what the show is going to be like and what a fabulous journey we're about to take them on.

Why is the story of the Prom important for today?

It is so important for the inclusion of all people, and for letting people be who they want to be.. it's about accepting who you are and who you want to love!

You'd think we'd have come to a time when this wouldn't be a shock to people .. but sadly it's apparent that even in this day and age some people still find it hard to accept that certain people want to love people of the same sex

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Prom?

Happiness and joy and and open heart... and the willingness to consider changing their opinions on pre conceived ideas (.. if that's how they felt before hand.) . and if they were already open and accepting people.. just a joyful time

Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

What are your favorite local spots?

I've been living in Excelsior which I love and my favorite restaurant on the main street is Coalition! And I've brought my little dog here from the Uk who has loved walking at Purgatory park and Minnewashta dog park

Thank you Helen for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman




Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts Photo
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts
What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts?
Review: 5 By Jucoby Johnson at Jungle Theater Photo
Review: 5 By Jucoby Johnson at Jungle Theater
What did our critic think of 5 at Jungle Theater?
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17 Photo
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17
Duluth Playhouse presents Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, this Friday, March 17th. See photos from the production.
Interview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric ArtsReview: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts
March 18, 2023

What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts?
Interview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
March 16, 2023

Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?
Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky BluesInterview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky Blues
March 13, 2023

Robbie Couch writes contemporary and speculative young-adult fiction. He is the author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine for the Win, and The Sky Blues. Robbie is originally from small town Michigan and lives in Los Angeles.
Review: THE SONG POET at Minnesota OperaReview: THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
March 10, 2023

What did our critic think of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera? The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota OperaInterview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
March 9, 2023

The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
share