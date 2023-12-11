Interview: Hannah Corbin of PELOTON

Hannah Corbin

Before becoming a popular Peloton Instructor, Hannah underwent training at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. She graduated from high school ahead of schedule and secured a scholarship to move to New York City for intensive training at Ailey. Subsequently, she shifted her focus, attending college for theatre and musical theater while actively participating in concert dance. Fast forward to her involvement in performances such as Fuerza Bruta and Queen of the Night, where she crossed paths with her Production Stage Manager, now her husband. Initially, Hannah dedicated six nights a week to performing during her initial two years at Peloton, before it eventually took precedence and became her primary focus. Recently, she has reignited her passion for dance and performance, venturing back into auditions and pursuing her original love.

We chat with Hannah about returning to the broadway world, working at Peloton, and coming to Minnesota!

What is your favorite musical?

In The Heights! I am Mexican/Puerto Rican - the music speaks to my soul. Obviously, Lin (-Manuel Miranda) created complete magic, but pair that with the moves from Andy (Blankenbuehler) and the vocals of Mandy (Gonzalez) and you can’t escape the joy.

What is your favorite musical song?

That is a tough one! The first two that pop into my mind are Written In The Stars from Aida or This Is The Moment from Jekyll & Hyde. Give me all of the drama, por favor!

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

It changes regularly because there are so many gems to choose from but I keep going back to I Don’t Need Your Love from SIX, Burn from Hamilton and Breathe from, you guessed it, In The Heights!

What is your favorite musical you've been in? What is your favorite role you've played?

Two of my favorite shows that I was in were Fuerza Bruta at the Daryl Roth Theatre and Queen Of The Night at the Paramount (46th/Broadway), where I met my husband who was a long time Broadway stage manager. The love of theatre runs deep in my household. Belting show tunes to my pups is a regular occurrence.

What do you enjoy most about working at Peloton?

The community is so special. It’s hard to understand just how much, until you’re in it. I haven’t auditioned in years and being back on stage is one of those dreams that is almost too big to whisper. I put up a reel on Instagram about just that and the outpouring of love and support was all too wonderful. It drove any shred of doubt that was lingering in my mind. But that is what the Peloton community is, beyond supportive, in the pursuit of being the best version of ourselves in order to give the world the best of us, not what’s left of us.

Have you ever been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you'd like to visit here?

The last time I was there was a meet & greet in the Mall of America but I am looking forward to cheering on my husband at Grandma’s Marathon this year or next. I hear it is gorgeous!

