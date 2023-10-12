Interview: Enrico Lopez-Yanez of BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Photo courtesy of ENRICO LOPEZ-YAÑEZ

Enrico Lopez-Yañez is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony and Pacific Symphony as well as the Principal Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Presents. Lopez-Yañez is quickly establishing himself as one of the Nation’s leading conductors of popular music and becoming known for his unique style of audience engagement. Also an active composer/arranger, he has been commissioned to write for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony and Omaha Symphony, and has had his works performed by orchestras including the Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, National Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and Utah Symphony among others.

Enrico was the conductor for "Ben Folds: What Matters Most" with the Minnesota Orchestra on October 6th & 7th. We had a conversation with Enrico about music and Minnesota.

What inspired you to become a musician?

I grew up in a very musical household as both of my parents are professional musicians (my father is an opera singer and my mother a pianist and choral conductor). As a child we would often travel and watch my father perform in opera houses around the world. Some of my earliest musical memories are watching from backstage as my father would perform in these huge theatrical productions made up of singers, dancers, actors and, of course, a symphony orchestra. I was always inspired by the magic that was live music whether it was the ability to connect with complete strangers in the audience or collaborate with artists on stage and thus create something beyond what someone can as an individual.

What do you enjoy most about conducting the Minnesota Orchestra?

The Minnesota Orchestra is one of the truly great orchestras in our country! Their musicianship and musicality are tremendous which made it an absolute pleasure to get to work with them and share this music with the Minneapolis community.

What do you hope audiences take away from concerts you are conducting?

I hope the audience was first and foremost entertained. Visiting the orchestra should always be a fun and engaging experience that hopefully inspires you to want to return again. With the vast offerings of music that the orchestra performs, there is truly something here for everyone!

What are your favorite local spots in Minnesota while you were here?

I was able to try Hen House Eatery for the first time on this trip and absolutely loved it! It had such a great menu with several surprises that will certainly have me coming back the next time I am in town!

Thank you Enrico! We look forward to having you back in Minnesota again soon!

