Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre

Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

We chat with Elyssa Bickford who plays Sally Bowles in 4 Community Theatre production of Cabaret.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

Her complexity. It's rare for a leading lady to have so many layers and it's easy to stop at the surface but I love being able to dig further. I think so much of what Sally wants, we all want. Her situation is unique but her response to it is not.



What is your favorite song in the show?

Favorite song I sing: Cabaret

Favorite song I’m not in: Money

Both are my favorites for very different reasons. Money is just so groovy and catchy and an absolute BOP; and Cabaret is this beautiful, raw moment when we feel the train cars of Sally’s life finally derailing.



What is your favorite moment in the show?

The final moment between Cliff and Sally. The culmination of their entire relationship is a very sad and powerful moment in the show and I hope it impacts the audience as much as it impacts me



What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope people can appreciate the spectacle in the show and the incredible talent of this cast and creative team. I also hope they allow the darker themes of the show to hit home and make them think. There is so much to take away from this story if you let it.



What are your favorite local spots?

The Get Down, Fat Nats, Mill City Farmers Market

