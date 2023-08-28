Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre

This production runs September 14-24, 2023

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Interview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo 2 Interview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 3 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Review: SAM SMITH - GLORIA TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: SAM SMITH - GLORIA TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre
Elyssa Bickford
Photo by Camille Branham from BTE Media Co

Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

We chat with Elyssa Bickford who plays Sally Bowles in 4 Community Theatre production of Cabaret. 

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?
Her complexity. It's rare for a leading lady to have so many layers and it's easy to stop at the surface but I love being able to dig further. I think so much of what Sally wants, we all want. Her situation is unique but her response to it is not.

What is your favorite song in the show?
Favorite song I sing: Cabaret
Favorite song I’m not in: Money
Both are my favorites for very different reasons. Money is just so groovy and catchy and an absolute BOP; and Cabaret is this beautiful, raw moment when we feel the train cars of Sally’s life finally derailing.

What is your favorite moment in the show?
The final moment between Cliff and Sally. The culmination of their entire relationship is a very sad and powerful moment in the show and I hope it impacts the audience as much as it impacts me

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?
I hope people can appreciate the spectacle in the show and the incredible talent of this cast and creative team. I also hope they allow the darker themes of the show to hit home and make them think. There is so much to take away from this story if you let it.

What are your favorite local spots? 
The Get Down, Fat Nats, Mill City Farmers Market

Thank you Elyssa for your time!

For more detials and information on the show. Please click the ticket link button below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory Photo
Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory

What did our critic think of WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory?

2
Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater Photo
Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

Silver Slipper Production, the creators of Queer Circus, Martina’s Broadway Cabaret, and 15 years of TC live entertainment are excited to announce a groundbreaking new musical. 

3
Interview: Kurt Engh of NAÏVE. SUPER at Norway House Photo
Interview: Kurt Engh of NAÏVE. SUPER at Norway House

In Kurt Engh's second produced show, he takes audiences to new heights through his latest experimental theater project, Naïve. Super. Working to create a new method of dynamic, ground-breaking, and spontaneous playmaking, Naïve. Super will introduce a new actor into each performance, who has never performed the play before.

4
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre Photo
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre

Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at ArmoryReview: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory
Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & TheaterInterview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater
Interview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT TheatreInterview: Elyssa Bickford of CABARET at 4CT Theatre
Interview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner TheatresInterview: Sam Stoll Talks JERSEY BOYS At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video Video: Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I AM BETTY
History Theatre (11/25-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Livestream)
Northrop (1/25-2/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big The Musical
Merritt Elementary Auditorium (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nicole Byer
Pantages Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From The North Country
Orpheum Theatre (10/08-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mavericks
State Theatre (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You