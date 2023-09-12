Interview: Dorian Chalmers of THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT at Ames Center

Dorian Chambers in The Church Basement Ladies

at the Ames Center. Photo courtesy of the Ames Center

About: It's 1960 and Beverly gets her first pair of high heels for confirmation; Pastor announces his impending nuptials; Mrs. Snustad and Mrs. Gilmerson plan a food booth at the County Fair to raise money; and Mrs. Engelson embarks on a spontaneous driving lesson. Through it all these "bulwarks never failing" stand strong in their faith and in their friendships.

We chat with cast member Dorian Chambers about this production.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character in the show?

First, it has been so exciting to be able to originate a character that no one has ever performed before. Karin Engelson is an amalgamation of some of my own personality traits and of real church basement ladies in my life that I know and love. The best part of getting to share Karin and these shows with an audience is the joy and laughter we get to create for our audience members. They have come to love these characters and stories as much as we do.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

In this show, we get to see a different side of Karin when she goes on a rant about her mother-in-law. That is very out of character for this kind, gentle soul, so it is quite fun. But, I probably love the musical number “All Heaven Broke Loose” led by Pastor, most of all. We are all singing and dancing with umbrellas and raincoats and it is a moment of pure joy. I always love singing with these actors, who truly are my friends, above all else.

What do you hope the audience takes away when seeing this production?

I hope they laughed and smiled so much that their face hurts! ( That is a comment we receive regularly from audience members.) For our audience members that lived through these times, I hope it brings back happy memories. For those that aren’t familiar with our world, I hope it brings about an appreciation for these women, how hard they work and how much times have changed. Most importantly, I hope they feel our sense of community because that is what church basement ladies and this show are all about. That world in which we take care of each other and provide service to those in need.

What are your favorite local spots?

Well, first the be Ames Center in which we perform in. The facility and the staff are fantastic. And of course,I I love to sit in the beautiful park in front of the building when we have a chance. The Mediterranean Cruise Cafe is my favorite spot for some of the best food around. Some other great spots are Jensens Cafe, Nha Song and Taqueria Hidalgo.

Thank you Dorian for your time.

