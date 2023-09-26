Interview: Derek Hough of DEREK HOUGH – SYMPHONY OF DANCE at State Theatre Minneapolis

Derek Hough

Photo courtesy of Derek Hough

Derek Hough is an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor and singer.

Since September 2007, Hough has become known for his work on the ABC dance-competition series, Dancing with the Stars, on which he has won a record six seasons. With a total of nine nominations, he has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography for several routines that he choreographed for the show. Hough has also starred in various stage productions, including the 2006 original production of Footloose: The Musical at the Novello Theatre in London’s West End, as well as the 2015 New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. In 2013, he starred in Make Your Move, a Romeo and Juliet-inspired South Korean-American independent dance film. As of 2014, he has held a recurring acting role on ABC’s musical-drama, Nashville.

On December 7, 2016, Hough played the role of Corny Collins in NBC’s live musical TV-production, Hairspray Live!.

In May 2017, Hough joined the judges table in NBC’s new dance competition series World of Dance. He will continue his role as a judge for the upcoming seasons.

We chat with Derek about dance and his visit to Minneapolis!

What inspired you to be a dancer?

What inspired me to dance was actually my mom. She made me go to dance class, because my sisters would go and since I used to play drums, I immediately took to it because I understood rhythm and I loved the beat and music so once I started to move my body it just felt good. Of course, I had a great dance teacher who made it cool and really made me feel as though I was a part of something, his name is Rick Robinson and he just really inspired me and inspired me to be a part of a community, a part of a group. It taught me how to learn something and to improve on something.

What is your favorite style of dance?

I think my favorite style of dance varies. It varies on how I am feeling that day, you know? Sometimes I am in a passionate mood, and I want to dance the tango or paso doble or I am in a sort of romantic loving mood, and I want to dance a lyrical or a Viennese Waltz or a foxtrot. But it really depends on how I am feeling that day because each dance reflects a different type of emotion.

What is your favorite dance number in the show?

Favorite Dance? Wow, hard to choose because in this particular show there are so many showstopping moments. Usually when I do a tour, I feel like there is a handful of numbers that really stand out, but I feel like in this show so many numbers stand out. I really love dancing with my wife to our first dance that we did at our wedding, but in the show, it will be more choreographed and more of a routine, so that is going to be really special.

What do you hope the audience will take away from seeing your show?

What I hope the audience takes away from this is just a lot of fun and energy, a lot of joy and smiles, just some laughter, some comedy, but at the very end of it I want them to get the idea of just feeling connected to themselves. What I mean by that is just reminding everyone that we all move, we all dance, we all have that rhythm inside of us and that we are all a part of something much greater than ourselves, which is a beautiful symphony when we all come together, that was the main idea behind the show. While the heart of the show is really coming together, collaborating, and uniting, and I hope there is some inspiration there.

Have you ever been to Minnesota? Any favorites spots here or places you are hoping to check out?

Yes, I have been to Minnesota! Minneapolis such a great city and I love performing there. I love the theater, the energy, and the people. It’s so much fun, so I can’t wait to be back, it’s going to be a fantastic time.

Thank you Derek for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis.

