Interview: David Stillman of GRINDR HELP DESK: THE MUSICAL at Minnesota Fringe

This fun and raunchy show with heart has Candice working at the help desk of the gay dating app Grindr. With humor and sass, Candice helps callers with everything from dating advice to profile pics and more.

David Stillman is a globally admired generational expert, best-selling author, and game-changing entrepreneur and strategist. He writes, speaks, and consults for the media and companies worldwide about the challenges and opportunities of a multi-generational workplace and marketplace. David is the author of three best-selling books and Success Magazine voted him in the top 25 most influential speakers and authors. It has always been a bucket-list item to write something for the stage and David is excited to join forces with the Minnesota Fringe Festival and enter the world of playwriting.

We chat with creator David Stillman about Grindr Helpdesk the musical.

What inspired you to write Grindr Helpdesk: The musical?

I got on dating apps a little later in life - when let’s just say, tech skills weren’t as flourishing. I made the comment, “Damn! They need a help desk for this thing!” I then started giggling at the thought of that job and the idea of the show was born. I remember Lily Tomlin had a famous bit as Ernestine where she worked on the switch board for the phone company fielding calls and that worked. I thought, why not try it with this show. I have successfully written 3 best-selling business books and loved that journey. However, I always had a dream to take a stab at fiction and even more specifically for the stage. This is a total bucket list item for me!

What was your process in writing the script for Grindr Helpdesk: the musical?

I loved writing this because it was a writing challenge for me to tackle. Because the audience will only hear one side of the conversation…it had to be clear enough so the audience could tell what the person on the other end of the line was saying. I LOVED that writing challenge. I wrote this during COVID when the world was shut down and the world needed to be uplifted. Many theatrical productions have VERY deep messages… not that this doesn’t have moments - but the goal is to uplift and make people laugh.

What is your favorite moment in the Grindr Helpdesk: the musical?

I love it when Candice gets real and as much as she tries to help others connect with guys — she admits that her dream is to delete the app and find her real love too.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing Grinder Helpdesk: the musical?

A good laugh - like I said, many shows have a deep mission/meaning — and this is really about people having fun and laughing. That said, with what is happening in the country with drag — I am VERY excited that I decided to make the lead be in drag — and to be putting out new material for the drag community. I will be donating a portion of proceeds to the Drag Defense Fund.

What are your favorite local spots?

I finally taught myself how to cook and make a great martini - so I’m all about hosting in my own home!

Thank you David for your time!

Grinder Help Desk the Musical will be playing the the Minnesota Fringe 2023 on select dates from August 5-13 at the Mixed Blood Theatre.

Adult language,Crude Humor,Sexual content. The show is recommended for audiences 18+

For more show information and to purchase tickets, click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of David Stillman