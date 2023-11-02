Interview: Daniel Webb of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at Fitzgerald Theatre

This event was on September 22, 2023

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Interview: Daniel Webb of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at Fitzgerald Theatre
Interview: Daniel Webb of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at Fitzgerald Theatre
Daniel Webb at the Fitgerald Theater
Photo by Jared Fessler

Daniel Webb is an LA-based comedian, writer, and musician hailing from Texas. His comedy has garnered recognition on renowned platforms such as Comedy Central, NBC, and BUTT Magazine. Wanda Sykes aptly describes Daniel in three concise words: "Riotous. Queer. Star."

Currently, Daniel is on tour with Margaret Cho, featuring their show "Live and Livid!" Recently, they made a captivating stop at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In our conversation with Daniel, we delve into his comedic journey, the unique experience of touring alongside Margaret Cho, and his impressions of Minnesota!

 What inspired you to do comedy? 

I was inspired to do stand up comedy after all my other inspirations in life failed.

How has it been touring with Margaret Cho

Touring with Margaret Cho has been life-changing, a walking masterclass in comedy, how to tour, how to cultivate a successful artist's life. Margaret Cho is beyond generous with her fans and people she works with, touring with her has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, I truly know how lucky I am to have this experience.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your comedy? 

I just want people to laugh at my jokes, the world is so crazy now.  Queer people are under attack, unions are striking, the world is on fire, Taylor Swift is our new & welcome overlord, I feel like we should talk about all of this together, if only to laugh at it.  Taylor if you're reading this, please send money.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out? 

I love Minnesota!  I'm ancient so we used to come here in the 90s, and once we threw a banana peel off the roof of the Mall of America parking garage and it actually landed on someone's head.  Minnesota is the best!

Thank you, Daniel, for your time! We're looking forward to having you back in Minnesota in the future.

Daniel's website can be viewed here

For further details on the tour and ticket information, please click on the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
History Theatre Announces Cast Of I AM BETTY ​​​​​​​Opening November 25 Photo
History Theatre Announces Cast Of I AM BETTY ​​​​​​​Opening November 25

History Theatre presents the world premiere musical 'I Am Betty,' celebrating the iconic Betty Crocker. Directed by Maija García, this production runs from Nov 25 to Dec 23, 2023. Don't miss this inspiring and fun holiday show!

2
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

What did our critic think of QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center?

3
Duluth Playhouse Opens THE SOUND OF MUSIC This Holiday Season Photo
Duluth Playhouse Opens THE SOUND OF MUSIC This Holiday Season

Duluth Playhouse will present THE SOUND OF MUSIC, widely acclaimed as the world's most beloved musical, running December 1 - 17, 2023 on the NorShor Stage. With a talented cast of 40 performers, this enduring tale of love, family, and music promises to capture the hearts of audiences of all ages, making it the must-see holiday event of the season.

4
Interview: Reed Sigmund of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Reed Sigmund of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this CTC holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy CenterReview: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center
Interview: Reed Sigmund of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre CompanyInterview: Reed Sigmund of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company
Review: KIM PETRAS FEED THE BEAST TOUR at ArmoryReview: KIM PETRAS FEED THE BEAST TOUR at Armory
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisReview: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Videos

Watch Rehearsal Footage from The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage from The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Costume Designer Sully Ratke Talks MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS on ABC57 Video
Costume Designer Sully Ratke Talks MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS on ABC57
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
BRKFST Dance Company in Minneapolis / St. Paul BRKFST Dance Company
The Cowles Center (4/27-4/28)
Disney's Aladdin in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney's Aladdin
Orpheum Theatre (12/05-12/10)
Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon in Minneapolis / St. Paul Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (3/21-3/23)
Nutcracker in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Nutcracker in Wonderland
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
The New Standards Holiday Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The New Standards Holiday Show
State Theatre (12/01-12/02)
LIFE SUCKS in Minneapolis / St. Paul LIFE SUCKS
Open Eye Theatre (10/12-11/05)
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
Croce Plays Croce in Minneapolis / St. Paul Croce Plays Croce
Pantages Theatre (11/17-11/17)
The Name Jar in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
Patti LuPone in Minneapolis / St. Paul Patti LuPone
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (11/19-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You