Interview: Daniel Webb of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at Fitzgerald Theatre

Daniel Webb at the Fitgerald Theater

Photo by Jared Fessler

Daniel Webb is an LA-based comedian, writer, and musician hailing from Texas. His comedy has garnered recognition on renowned platforms such as Comedy Central, NBC, and BUTT Magazine. Wanda Sykes aptly describes Daniel in three concise words: "Riotous. Queer. Star."

Currently, Daniel is on tour with Margaret Cho, featuring their show "Live and Livid!" Recently, they made a captivating stop at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In our conversation with Daniel, we delve into his comedic journey, the unique experience of touring alongside Margaret Cho, and his impressions of Minnesota!

What inspired you to do comedy?

I was inspired to do stand up comedy after all my other inspirations in life failed.

How has it been touring with Margaret Cho?

Touring with Margaret Cho has been life-changing, a walking masterclass in comedy, how to tour, how to cultivate a successful artist's life. Margaret Cho is beyond generous with her fans and people she works with, touring with her has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, I truly know how lucky I am to have this experience.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your comedy?

I just want people to laugh at my jokes, the world is so crazy now. Queer people are under attack, unions are striking, the world is on fire, Taylor Swift is our new & welcome overlord, I feel like we should talk about all of this together, if only to laugh at it. Taylor if you're reading this, please send money.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

I love Minnesota! I'm ancient so we used to come here in the 90s, and once we threw a banana peel off the roof of the Mall of America parking garage and it actually landed on someone's head. Minnesota is the best!

Thank you, Daniel, for your time! We're looking forward to having you back in Minnesota in the future.

