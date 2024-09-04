Interview: DON STEPHENSON of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL - 1ST NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Back to the Future national tour is making a stop in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre from September 10-15, 2024.

We spoke with Don Stephenson, who plays Doc Brown in this production, about the show and his experiences in Minneapolis.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is “Put Your Mind to It.” I love the beat and the rock-n-roll rift to it.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

There are two. I like it when Doc and Marty get to have that big, cathodic hug in the end. I also love the moment Marty hugs George. Caden (Marty McFly) goes low like he is a little kid, and Burke (George McFly) goes high like a father. It’s a testament to the incredible writing, John Rando’s brilliant direction, and the two actors’ skills. It happens in the blink of a moment but is so smart and clever.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope they feel like they have gone on an amazing adventure, and that it was so satisfying that they want to come back and see it again. So many audience members walk away from the show in disbelief of what they have just seen.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any spots you're hoping to check out while here?

I did go to Minneapolis when I was on tour with The Producer’s. It was bitterly cold outside, and I remember going to Mall of America. We were walking around the mall on our day off, and even though it was bitter cold, people didn’t wear coats, they were so hearty! I was absolutely freezing, but the downtown area has these amazing interior walkways to help people avoid the cold during those winter months.

Thank you Don for your time!

