Interview: Coco Peru of COCO PERU IS BITTER BOTHERED & BEYOND at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre

Coco Peru is Bitter Bothered & Beyond

After everything that's been going on in the world, Coco is ready to unleash her thoughts about the past, present and future! Yes, this exhausted dinosaur of drag is not holding back anything in her new show Bitter Bothered and Beyond.

We chat with Coco about her event here in Minneapolis!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It's been wonderful. My last show in Minneapolis was the first show I did in public after the pandemic and things were starting to come back to life, but it was still so odd to be around people, but now it just feels good to be traveling and doing my new show and feeling that connection again with a relaxed live audience.

Who were your influences and inspirations?

I have had many but I was obsessed with Bea Arthur as a child. I studied her comic timing and facial expressions, so Bea will always be my number one inspiration. However, when I was older I was really inspired by people like Bette Midler, Lily Tomlin, Whoopi Goldberg, George Carlin and Robin Williams. I was inspired how they created their own work and that they had something to say. They were hilarious but there was always something more. I recognized that these people had found their voices and that's what I so desperately wanted and needed to do. Creating Coco helped me find my voice.

What are you looking forward to about your show with Flipphone?

I love working with Chad from Flipphone. He's passionate about his work and I appreciate that in addition to having the younger queens from Drag Race, he finds value in what we older queens do and recognizes that we survived all these years in the business without the great fortune of being on a hit reality show. I also just really love Minneapolis. The audiences have always been really appreciative, and the city resonates with me for some reason. It's an energy thing that I can't put into words.

What is your message for everyone?

My message for everyone is to come see my new show so that I can give you my message loud and clear and in person. And you know that I always deliver a message. Plus, I'm not giving anything away for free, in fact, I want you to think of my show as a charity event... FOR COCO!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

Chlamydia.

Also, my new show is a celebration of Theatre and survival, a reflection of the past, present and future, laced with a lot of Bronx sassiness, good songs, and heart. It's not my most hopeful show, given the state of the world, but hopefully the messages will stick with people and they'll walk away thinking and reflecting on their own lives. That is always my goal. I've been told it's Queer Church and that definitely doesn't bother me.

Do you have any favorite places in Minnesota?

Duh! TARGET!

Thank you Coco Peru for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

Show: The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre

Time: 8:00 PM

VIP Meet and Greet: After the Show

After party at THE SALOON

Photo by Jose A. Guzman Colon