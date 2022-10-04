Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Cheryl Bentyne of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND FINAL WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA at State Theatre

This concert will be on Wednesday October 12th

Minneapolis / St. Paul News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Interview: Cheryl Bentyne of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND FINAL WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA at State Theatre

Don't miss the final world tour for The Manhattan Transfer, the most award-winning jazz vocal group in the history of recorded music. Since their first Grammy wins in 1981, this legendary vocal quartet has racked up numerous awards including 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations. They were the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year, and the dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album were second to Michael Jackson's Thriller as the most nominated album in one year.

Recognized for their unique sound, The Manhattan Transfer has also recorded with an impressive array of artists, including Tony Bennett, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Laura Nyro, Phil Collins, B.B. King, Chaka Khan, James Taylor and Frankie Valli.

They'll be joined in this special farewell tour by the hard-charging, powerful DIVA Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of 15 extremely talented and versatile musicians who just happen to be women.

We chat with Cheryl Bentyne about their upcoming concert in Minneapolis.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels great on many levels. We get back in gear and our audiences are extra gracious I feel. It's a love-fest all around. I think everyone in the theaters are grateful... to be back. Music seems to heal our malaise somewhat. Music grounds us and soothes and heals. I feel.

Do you have a favorite song that you sing in your show?

It varies depending on the night for me...Always Birdland, and some of our new songs from The Junction, because they are so fresh and new...such as Blues for Harry Bosch. A song that's on we've performed is Tequila as our party song!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance?

Joy.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?

Yes I have, separately and with the group. For decades. It's always a great time. I even love the winter there! Some of my family is from there as well as dear friends. Of course, the group has played the Dakota Jazz Club and other concerts and shows and it's always a wonderful experience.

Thank you Cheryl for your time!

For more concert and ticket information, please click the link below.

Photo courtesy of The Manhattan Transfer


TodayTix Extension


From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Cheryl Bentyne of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND FINAL WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA at State TheatreInterview: Cheryl Bentyne of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND FINAL WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA at State Theatre
October 4, 2022

Don't miss the final world tour for The Manhattan Transfer, the most award-winning jazz vocal group in the history of recorded music. Since their first Grammy wins in 1981, this legendary vocal quartet has racked up numerous awards including 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations. They were the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year, and the dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album were second to Michael Jackson's Thriller as the most nominated album in one year.
Review: VIETGONE at Guthrie TheaterReview: VIETGONE at Guthrie Theater
September 29, 2022

What did our critic think of VIETGONE at Guthrie Theater? When Saigon falls in 1975, Quang and Tong, two Vietnamese refugees separated from their previous partners, have a sexy meet-cute in Arkansas that promptly becomes a no-strings-attached relationship to pass the time. Living in the land of 'cheeseburgers, waffle fries and cholesterol' (aka America) proves to be an intoxicating adventure that leads Quang and Tong to question their futures, both together and in their new country. Part history play and part memoir, this whip-smart comedy is punctuated with flashbacks and bursts of rap songs, all while giving unabashed reflections on American culture and offering a human-centered view of the Vietnam War and its aftermath.
Interview: Greg Lombardo of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at MinneapolisInterview: Greg Lombardo of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Minneapolis
September 27, 2022

The Queen herself invites you to a once-in-a-lifetime evening of music and dance complete with acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and plenty of surprises.
Interview: Coco Peru of COCO PERU IS BITTER BOTHERED & BEYOND at The Brave New Workshop Comedy TheatreInterview: Coco Peru of COCO PERU IS BITTER BOTHERED & BEYOND at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre
September 27, 2022

After everything that's been going on in the world, Coco is ready to unleash her thoughts about the past, present and future! Yes, this exhausted dinosaur of drag is not holding back anything in her new show Bitter Bothered and Beyond.
Interview: Adam Thielen of MINNESOTA VIKINGS at US Bank StadiumInterview: Adam Thielen of MINNESOTA VIKINGS at US Bank Stadium
September 26, 2022

Minnesota is known for it's great lakes, Mall of America, large theater community, and the Minnesota Vikings!