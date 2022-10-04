Interview: Cheryl Bentyne of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND FINAL WORLD TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA at State Theatre

Don't miss the final world tour for The Manhattan Transfer, the most award-winning jazz vocal group in the history of recorded music. Since their first Grammy wins in 1981, this legendary vocal quartet has racked up numerous awards including 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations. They were the first group ever to win Grammys in both Pop and Jazz categories in the same year, and the dozen Grammy nominations they received for their Vocalese album were second to Michael Jackson's Thriller as the most nominated album in one year.

Recognized for their unique sound, The Manhattan Transfer has also recorded with an impressive array of artists, including Tony Bennett, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Laura Nyro, Phil Collins, B.B. King, Chaka Khan, James Taylor and Frankie Valli.

They'll be joined in this special farewell tour by the hard-charging, powerful DIVA Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of 15 extremely talented and versatile musicians who just happen to be women.

We chat with Cheryl Bentyne about their upcoming concert in Minneapolis.

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels great on many levels. We get back in gear and our audiences are extra gracious I feel. It's a love-fest all around. I think everyone in the theaters are grateful... to be back. Music seems to heal our malaise somewhat. Music grounds us and soothes and heals. I feel.

Do you have a favorite song that you sing in your show?

It varies depending on the night for me...Always Birdland, and some of our new songs from The Junction, because they are so fresh and new...such as Blues for Harry Bosch. A song that's on we've performed is Tequila as our party song!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance?

Joy.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?

Yes I have, separately and with the group. For decades. It's always a great time. I even love the winter there! Some of my family is from there as well as dear friends. Of course, the group has played the Dakota Jazz Club and other concerts and shows and it's always a wonderful experience.

Thank you Cheryl for your time!

Photo courtesy of The Manhattan Transfer