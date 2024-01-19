Interview: Bryan Charles Moore of FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through January 21, 2024

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Photo courtesy of Bryan Charles Moore

Welcome to musical comedy heaven!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Funny Girl is currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis and we chat with cast member and Minnesota native - Bryan Charles Moore.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Funny Girl?  

The thing I enjoy most about being a dance captain, especially a dance captain/swing, is having the opportunity to watch the show and see how our audiences react to the story we’re telling and the unbelievable amount of talent in this company. It fills me with so much pride and joy to be able to see how incredible our show is, and to know that we’re connecting so deeply with our audiences.  

What is your favorite song in Funny Girl? 

“Music That Makes Me Dance,” is hands down my favorite song of the show.  The heart, the power, the VOICE! Even after hearing it every night, it’s hard not to get choked up.  It also the song I play in my head when I find myself missing my husband more than usual on the road. 

What is your favorite moment in Funny Girl? 

My favorite moment is at the end of the show when Fanny sings the reprise “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” the audience has just seen this person shatter in real time and now we watch her pull herself up by her bootstraps and embrace the future, come what may.  It’s such an inspiring and uplifting way to end the show, and always leaves the audiences erupting. 

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production of Funny Girl? 

At face value, I want our audiences to walk away having had an amazing theatrical experience – seeing a great show with a stunningly talented cast. On a deeper level, I hope they leave with a sense of catharsis after following Fanny on her journey, seeing her plow through life completely unafraid to show her true self, and see that there’s an immense amount power in embracing that. 

Any favorite spots in Minneapolis or places that you're hoping to visit when you're here? 

Obviously, I made my obligatory trip to the Mall of America. But my favorite part of traveling the country is finding great local food, and I’m very excited to hit some of my favorites from growing up here, especially Cossetta’s in St. Paul for some mostaccioli and Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis for their lemon ricotta pancakes. 

Thank you Bryan for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




