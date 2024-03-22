Interview: Brian D. Kennedy of A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY & MY FAIR BRADY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brian D. Kennedy

Photo by Sylvie Rosokoff

Brian D. Kennedy is the acclaimed author of "A Little Bit Country" and "My Fair Brady." Originally from Minnesota, he currently resides in New York City with his husband and their remarkably photogenic dog. When he's not writing, you can find him passionately engaged in his work at an LGBTQ nonprofit or indulging his fascination with all things Dolly Parton.

We chat with Brian about his books and Minnesota!

What inspired you to become an author?

I was a pretty voracious reader as a kid, so I’ve always loved books and stories. While being an author was probably a dream of mine at one point, once I became older, it never seemed like something that could be a reality. Instead, I stuck to having creative outlets as side hobbies—theater, playwriting, improv and sketch comedy.

In my 30s, I sort of rediscovered my love of reading, and decided to give myself the permission to pursue becoming a published author more seriously. I signed up for some writing classes and workshops, which is where I discovered young adult literature. Once I familiarized myself with the young adult market, and saw what kind of stories they were telling, I knew that was exactly what I wanted to be doing as well.

Where did you draw your inspiration for your stories?

When you write a book and sell it to a traditional publisher, it’s usually a years-long process from when you first begin drafting your manuscript, to when your book is a physical object that goes on the bookshelf. And in between, there’s a lot of editing and rereading. So it helps to write about something you’re passionate about, or maybe even a little obsessed with.

My debut novel, A Little Bit Country, which is set in a fictional country music theme park, was something I wrote as a love letter to country music and Dolly Parton. My most recent book, My Fair Brady, involves two boys putting on their spring musical (a production of My Fair Lady), and it’s my love letter to theater. I’m a huge theater nerd and Dolly Parton fan, so it makes sense that I’d want to spend that much time emersed in those worlds.

What does it mean to be telling queer stories?

I’ve heard other authors say this before, but it really is true: writing for teens is a privilege. And in my opinion, it’s especially true when you’re writing queer stories for queer teens. Growing up as a closeted teen in the 90s, I didn’t have access to much queer media, and I know I could’ve greatly benefited from it. So being able to write happy, queer love stories (that also deal with everyday struggles) for teens today is something I try not to take for granted.

I will also add that the themes in young adult books are universal, and you don’t have to be a teen to pick one up. As an adult, I’ve definitely grown and healed old wounds from revisiting the past in my writing.

What do you hope anyone who reads your books takes away from them?

Honestly, my main goal is to entertain people. Books shouldn’t feel didactic, unless maybe you’re reading a how-to manual. The best compliment I can get from a reader is that they were so wrapped up in my characters and their story, that they didn’t want to put the book down and get back to real life. I also like to make people laugh—I feel like laughter is always worthwhile. And if someone reads one of my books and they happen to learn something new about humanity and/or themselves, that’s just an added bonus.

What is your message from the LGBTQIA+ community?

You matter. You are not alone. I know that sounds pretty simple and maybe a little sentimental, but that’s what I needed to hear when I was coming into my identity. The challenges that members of the LGBTQIA+ community have to face change over generations and time, but we should all be in this together. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, we are stronger when we stand up for one another as a whole.

You’re a Minnesota native! Tell us about growing up in Minnesota and some of your favorite places here.

I grew up in the Twin Cities before eventually moving to New York City. While New York is obviously home to Broadway, I always loved the arts and culture scene in the Twin Cities—the MN Fringe Festival, the Guthrie, the Playwrights’ Center. I also worked at the Ordway while in high school, making cappuccinos and selling candy at intermission (which is how I became familiar with a lot of musicals!).

I still have family in Minnesota, so I come back to visit quite often. My husband, who is a native Texan, always wants to go to the Mall of America. And I get it, we don’t have spaces like that in Manhattan. But my go-to stop is Dairy Queen. Which, sadly, we also don’t have in Manhattan.

Of course, I also love visiting local bookstores. The Red Balloon Bookshop and Magers & Quinn are two of my favorites. And I’m excited to check out Tropes & Trifles, a new romance-focused bookstore, the next time I’m in town.

Thank you Brian for your time!

To explore more about Brian and discover his books, click here.