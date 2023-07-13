Interview: Blake Proehl of BLAKE PROEHL IN CONCERT at the Fine Line

Blake ProehlÂ

Photo courtesy of Blake Proehl

Blake Proehl gives it his all, whether heâ€™s on the field or on the stage.

Proehl isnâ€™t your everyday singer-songwriter â€” he worked his whole life to achieve his dream of making it to the NFL, ultimately joining the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. After a devastating injury during his rookie season, though, his life in football came to a screeching halt.

Proehl isnâ€™t stepping away from that part of his story just yet, but during the recovery period and unexpected downtime, he encountered another surprise: falling in love with music.

His musical journey began with his family, and a video of him sharing his singing voice with his grandmother for the first time unexpectedly went viral onÂ TikTok, surprising even Proehl himself. The tens of millions of views say it all â€” people are ready to hear more from Blake.

Now, Proehl says heâ€™s committed to making a recovery and continuing his time in the NFL, while being equally committed to his musical journey. His pop and r&b sound has the natural likability of predecessors like Justin Bieber, and Proehlâ€™s humility and gentle spirit make it hard not to want to root for him.

As an artist expanding his skill set with the piano, guitar, and co-writing sessions, Proehl isnâ€™t afraid of entering new territory. His smooth vocals are just the beginning â€” he is constantly gaining artistic inspiration from his interpersonal relationships as well as his own journey to physical recovery.

With each song and piece of content that Proehl creates, he hopes his music can act as a way to help people express themselves and avoid putting on any fronts.

We chat with Blake Proehl about headling his concert at the Fine Line in Minneapolis.

What are you looking forward to at your concertÂ at Fine Line?Â

The thing I'm looking most forward to at my concert, is probably just seeing the fans live in person, because most of the beginning of my journey has been virtual. So it'll be really cool to see everybody there in person, live.

What is one of your favorite songs you'll be performing at Fine Line?

That's a tough question. I think I'm most excited about a lot of the unreleased stuff that they haven't heard, but also just the stuff that they love as well.

I like Waves and Where You Need To Be. I've never performed that one live, so that should be a good one too.

What do you hope anyone who listens to your music or attends your concert takes away from it?

I think my biggest hope as a musician and artistis, is for my lyrics to translate to other people's lives and that they can relate to my lyrics, because alot of my lyrics helped me through really hard times and got me out of dark places.So I hope that's what the listener can feel through my music and they can hopefully relate to them in the same way.

What are your favorite local spots?

My favorite restaurant here is probably Red Cow.I love Red Cow. It's like it's a burger place, and it's just like one of the best burgers I've had. They have a great menu. Also, I always, like I go to this little Mexican place called Teresa's, like, three times a week. It's super fast, and it's honestly just, like, really good food.

Thank you Blake for your time!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.