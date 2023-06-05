Interview: Amy Manford of ANDREA BOCELLI IN CONCERT at Target Center

Amy Manford

Photo courtesy of Amy Manford

Australian soprano, Amy Manford is best known globally for her captivating portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both in London’s West End and Athens, Greece. She recently reprised the role at The Arts Centre, Melbourne, after Opera Australia‘s sold-out season at the Sydney Opera House in 2022.

Amy has sung the Australian National Anthem for the 2021 AFL Grand Final and recently performed with classical crossover legend, Andrea Bocelli as a special guest on his final Australian tour.

Prior to her West End debut, Amy had performed internationally as a soloist with some of the world’s leading Symphony Orchestras and at iconic venues such as the Seoul Arts Centre and at Buckingham Palace for His Majesty King Charles III.

Amy is a director and co-producer at MM Creative Productions, who recently toured Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish in Australia to great acclaim and is currently helming Disney 100th Anniversary celebrations, “Disney 100, The Concert” at The Sydney Opera House

Amy holds a Masters in Performance from the Royal College of Music, London and a Bachelor of Music from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

How does/did it feel to be touring with Andrea Bocelli?

It was totally surreal. When I was studying in college I would always sing along with a karaoke duet version of ’Time to say goodbye’ on YouTube. I wish I could go back in time and tell my younger self that in a couple of years I would be singing with the actual legend that made that song so famous! I have been lucky enough to perform with him in both Australia and the US - It was amazing and to see how hard he works behind the scenes and how much he dedicates to all of his performances.

Do you have a favorite song that you sang in the concert?

I loved singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” - we would have competitions who could hold the last note for the longest. Of course, he always won haha!

Had you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places there?

Unfortunately I was only there for the day of the concert, but every single person I met was so lovely and kind. I hope to come back one day and experience all Minnosota has to offer. Ps. I love the accents!

Thank you Amy for your time!

For more information on Amy, please visit her website here.

