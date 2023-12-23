Interview: Alex Ringler of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Photo courtesy of Alex Ringler

We chat with cast member Alex Ringler of the Mrs. Doubtfire the first national tour currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Mrs. Doubtfire?

I enjoy all the different characters I get to play as an ensemble member and all of the different styles of dance I get to do.



What is your favorite song in the show?

Big Fat No is probably my favorite because the audience gets a real kick out of it.



What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is the “Katie writes…” speech. It basically sums up the message of the show that love is what makes any family a family.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope they get a good laugh and that they open their minds and hearts to the message of love and acceptance.



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I’ve been here before with A Chorus Line in 2009 and Priscilla Queen of the Desert in 2013. Obviously, I love the Mall of America, but I also always hit the Saloon Bar right next to the theatre.

Thank you Alex for your time!

