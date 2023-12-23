Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Interview: Alex Ringler of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through December 24, 2023

By: Dec. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo 1 Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts
Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo 2 Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 3 Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Interview: Hannah Corbin of PELOTON Photo 4 Interview: Hannah Corbin of PELOTON

Interview: Alex Ringler of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Interview: Alex Ringler of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Photo courtesy of Alex Ringler

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Minneapolis! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry ZaksMrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

We chat with cast member Alex Ringler of the Mrs. Doubtfire the first national tour currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. 

What do you enjoy most about your role in Mrs. Doubtfire?

I enjoy all the different characters I get to play as an ensemble member and all of the different styles of dance I get to do.


What is your favorite song in the show?

Big Fat No is probably my favorite because the audience gets a real kick out of it.


What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is the “Katie writes…” speech. It basically sums up the message of the show that love is what makes any family a family.

Interview: Alex Ringler of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Company of Mrs. Doubtfire
Photo by Joan Marcus


What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope they get a good laugh and that they open their minds and hearts to the message of love and acceptance.


Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I’ve been here before with A Chorus Line in 2009 and Priscilla Queen of the Desert in 2013. Obviously, I love the Mall of America, but I also always hit the Saloon Bar right next to the theatre.  

Thank you Alex for your time!

For more ticket and show information for Mrs. Doubtfire, please click the ticket link button below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: ART at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: ART at Guthrie Theater

What did our critic think of ART at Guthrie Theater?

2
Review: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theater Photo
Review: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theater

What did our critic think of DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theater?

3
Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN at Artistry Theater A Photo
Review: SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN at Artistry Theater And Visual Arts

What did our critic think of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN at Artistry Theater And Visual Arts?

4
Interview: Nolan Almeida of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Nolan Almeida of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle TheaterReview: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theater
Interview: Nolan Almeida of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Nolan Almeida of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisReview: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye TheatreReview: SCROOGE IN ROUGE at Open Eye Theatre

Videos

Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at New York City Center Video
Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at New York City Center
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven in Minneapolis / St. Paul Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven
Northrop (2/17-2/18)
Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters in Minneapolis / St. Paul Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters
History Theatre (5/04-5/26)
The Little Prince in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Little Prince
E.M. Pearson Theatre (5/17-5/19)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Minneapolis / St. Paul My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts [Black Performance Hall] (3/07-3/07)
Disney's The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
Clue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Clue
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Midsummer Night's Dream
Luminary Arts Center (4/05-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You