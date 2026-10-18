Interview: Adam Qualls of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

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Adam Qualls has portrayed a variety of roles across Twin Cities stages but perhaps he has become most known to younger audience for embodying Grandpa Who in Children’s Theatre Company’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This year he will take on the role for his sixth time and Broadway World caught up with Qualls as they begin rehearsals for this year’s production. What follows is that conversation:

BW: This is your 6th journey to bring Whoville to local audiences, what about the piece brings you back each season?

AQ: The job itself brings me back more than anything—the people at CTC are treasured friends and colleagues, and I couldn’t think of better folks to spend the holidays with. As for the piece, the Grinch’s discovery of love and acceptance is something we can all relate to, and being part of the community that inspires that change in him is really rewarding.

BW: Having embodied Grandpa Who for many years, do you find that your performance evolves each year or do you like to keep things similar to years past?

AQ: Grandpa has definitely evolved! He’s bounced around various levels of crotchety, sweet, stubborn, and good-humored over the years. He’s based on real people I’ve known, and real people aren’t always the same from year to year either.

BW: What is your favorite part about being involved in this annual tradition?

AQ: Again, it’s the people. We become a little real-life family every year from October to December. We keep in touch the rest of the year, too, and some people come and go from year to year. And for those three intense months of rehearsing and performing, we get to lean on one another.

BW: You have been see on CTC’s stages before, what do you find is the most rewarding part of being a part of their productions?

AQ: The professionalism, the tippity-top level of craft, and connecting with the most important audience out there: the next generation! I didn’t have anything like this in rural Missouri where I grew up. And selfishly, getting young folks interested in professional live theater gives me job security!

BW: Fun question: What other Dr. Seuss story would you like to be produced by CTC and what role would you like to play?

AQ: CTC has adapted many of Dr. Seuss’s works already, so this is a tough one. I’m sentimental about Oh, the Places You’ll Go!—I first read it as an adult and sobbed! I don’t quite know how that would translate to the stage. I could do it as a one-man show, but it would probably end with me as a blubbering mess eight times a week in front of 750 kids and their families. Would be healing for me, though!

Broadway World would like to thank Adam and the CTC team for their time and wish them all the best with this year’s journey to Whoville.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs November 3, 2026-January 3, 2026.

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