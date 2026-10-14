Review: STING 3.0 TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
This concert is October 13-14, 2026
Sting brought his Sting 3.0 tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 13, 2026, for a night of Police classics, solo favorites and a few deeper cuts. Joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, Sting kept the focus on the music and a catalog that spans decades.
The night opened with “Message in a Bottle,” getting things started with one of The Police's best-known songs. From there, Sting moved between his years with the band and his solo career, playing “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” “Englishman in New York” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.”
One of the highlights of a Sting show is hearing just how much variety there is in his music. The Police songs have a sound all their own, while his solo material often takes a different direction. Hearing both in the same set makes for a good mix, especially for fans who have followed his career from the beginning.
“Fields of Gold” was another familiar favorite, bringing a quieter side of Sting's music into the set. Songs like “Never Coming Home,” “Seven Days,” “Why Should I Cry for You?” and “Mad About You” added some variety for longtime fans who know more than just the radio hits.
The Police material continued with “Driven to Tears” and “Can't Stand Losing You,” while “A Thousand Years” and “The Hounds of Winter” brought the focus back to his solo work. “Shape of My Heart” was another standout in the setlist, with its distinctive melody making it one of the more memorable songs in his catalog.
As the night went on, the familiar hits kept coming. “So Lonely” brought back the energy of The Police, while “Desert Rose” added a different sound to the mix. Then came “Every Breath You Take,” a song that remains one of Sting's most recognizable recordings. Even after all these years, it's easy to understand why audiences continue to look forward to hearing it live.
For the encore, Sting returned with “Roxanne,” giving fans another Police classic before closing with “Fragile.” It was a fitting way to end the night, bringing things to a more reflective close after a set filled with songs from different stages of his career.
The three-piece lineup worked well for a show built around Sting's music. With Miller on guitar and Maas on drums, there was no need for an elaborate production to fill the stage. The songs themselves provided plenty to work with, and the stripped-down approach kept the attention on the musicians.
Sting has spent decades building a catalog that reaches across generations. Between The Police and his solo work, there is no shortage of songs to choose from, and the Minneapolis set covered a good amount of that ground. There were the hits people came to hear, along with songs that gave longtime fans something beyond the usual greatest-hits lineup.
For anyone who has followed Sting's career over the years, the show was a reminder of just how much music he has put out and how many of those songs have stayed with people. The Sting 3.0 tour gives that material room to stand on its own, and the Minneapolis stop brought a wide range of it to the Orpheum for an evening centered on the music.
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