INDECENT Extends at Theater Latté Da Due to Demand

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Theater Latté Da has announced the extension of Indecent, “a passionate and moving production” (BroadwayWorld) by Paula Vogel, due to popular demand. The production will now play through October 25, 2026, at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, the permanent home of Theater Latté Da.

"Theater Latté Da's lyrical revival transforms theatrical complexity into beauty, urgency and devastating grace," states Rohan Preston of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Additional performances have been scheduled for:

Wednesday, October 21, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2:00 p.m.

“The response to Indecent has been extraordinary,” states Latté Da Artistic Director Justin Lucero. “There is something especially meaningful about seeing audiences gather around this play at this particular moment—a work about artists who refuse to let fear determine what can be imagined, expressed, or shared. That people want more opportunities to experience it together feels like its own powerful affirmation of why this work matters. We’re thrilled to extend the run and welcome even more people into this remarkable theatrical experience.”

“This seven-person cast is remarkable” (Cherry and Spoon) and includes Spencer Chandler (Christmas At The Local, My Ántonia), Robert Dorfman, August Forman, Tony Larkin, Ryan London Levin (NEXT Festival, Merrily We Roll Along, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical), Rebecca Mac, Ann Michels (Fun Home, A Man of No Importance, Sunday in the Park with George, Parade), Pat O’Keefe, Aila Peck and Ani Tonoyan. Understudies include Tara Borman (Scotland, PA, My Ántonia), Alex Hagen, Russ Kaplan (Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical), Jim Ramlet (NEXT Festival, Oliver, All Is Calm, Sweeney Todd, C.) and Drew Stutz.

"From the opening swirl of ash and violin, the production immediately pulls you into its orbit and never lets up," states Jerrod Sumner of Minnesota Monthly.

Indecent, "a pure joy to watch" (Life in Revue), is a play about a play—and the artists who risked everything to tell it. Inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch’s seminal Yiddish work, God of Vengeance, and its infamous 1923 obscenity trial, Indecent is a haunting, klezmer-infused play with music that traces the turbulent journey of a troupe determined to stage a work deemed “indecent.” As their story unfolds across continents and decades, so too does a powerful meditation on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love. At once tender and thunderously relevant, this breathtaking theatrical experience shines a light on the enduring struggle between artistic expression and societal control. In a moment when questions of whose stories are “acceptable” feel increasingly urgent, Indecent invites us to bear witness to the courage of artists, the cost of silence and the unshakable power of theater itself.

"[Indecent is] so affecting, and devastating, and inspiring, the kind of thoughtful, thought-provoking, insightful, and entertaining music-theater we have come to expect from Theater Latté Da,” proclaims Cherry and Spoon.

Indecent is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. Music direction is by Spencer Chandler, with a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin & Aaron Halva, and choreography by Emily Michaels King. The design team includes scenic and Costume Designer Sarah Bahr, lighting designer Søren Olsen, and sound & projections designer Peter Morrow. Shelby Reddig is production stage manager and Austin Schoenfelder is assistant stage manager.

Theater Latté Da’s 2026/27 season invites audiences to engage with the complexities of the present moment through five powerful works that challenge silence, celebrate resilience, and honor the transformative power of shared experience. The lineup continues with the beloved holiday tradition All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, which recreates the miraculous World War I ceasefire through stirring a cappella harmonies drawn from soldiers’ letters in its Drama Desk Award-winning production (tickets now available for purchase at www.LatteDa.org), followed by Justin Huertas’s indie-rock musical Lizard Boy in a Midwest premiere that transforms comic book mythology into a heartfelt tale of queer self-acceptance. The season also features the world premiere of She’s Come Undone, adapting Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel into a sweeping journey of trauma and healing, and closes with a collaboration with the University of Minnesota on the Tony Award®-winning Spring Awakening, which, through its electrifying rock score, examines the volatile coming-of-age experiences of youth in a repressive society. Together, these productions form a season of curiosity, conviction and care, reminding us that theater is not just a reflection of who we are, but a catalyst for who we might become.

TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS AT LATTÉ DA

Tickets for Indecent are currently available for purchase, starting at $41. Additionally, an array of season subscription options are available for purchase for the entire 2026/27 season, starting at $35 a show and offer a wide range of discounts, subscriber-only perks and show packages for every schedule and budget. Pricing and additional details available at www.LatteDa.org.

Tickets, subscriptions and FLEXPacks may be purchased online, by calling the Box Office at 612.339.3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis. Box Office hours are from 12 - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 12 - 5 p.m. on Saturdays during performance days only.

A range of discounted attendance opportunities and physical access initiatives are offered for every production to ensure a welcoming experience for patrons of all backgrounds. Access offerings include ASL interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select performances, and services including braille and large-print programs, assistive listening devices, multiple accessible seating choices, wheelchair companion seating, bariatric chairs and physically accessible all-gender restrooms are available for every performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 04 Hrs 54 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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