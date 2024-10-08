Horror Comedy LET'S SUMMON A DEMON AT DEBBIE'S to be Presented at the Twin Cities Horror Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reagan Kay James, Julia Weiss and Ashley Rose Wellman are set to star in the Twin Cities Horror Festival workshop production of Let's Summon A Demon at Debbie's written by Brandon Monokian and directed by Rebecca Gilman. Performances will be held at the Crane Theater's studio space, located at 2303 Kennedy St NE Unit 120 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tickets are priced at $15.

A camp horror comedy featuring 38 dolls and a goat, Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's is a high school reunion like no other. The play follows three friends, Debbie, Cara and Lucy as they try to make sense of strange occurrences throughout their lives and figure out if an all consuming calling to return to Debbie's house has to do with that demon they tried to summon senior year.

Let's Summon A Demon at Debbie's previously received two developmental readings in New York City, the first through the Tank's 2024 Moonlight Series directed by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and the second through the Barrow Group directed by Alice Camarota. Additional developmental readings will be held at the Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia October 29th and 30th produced by Allie Boyle and will star Katie Frazer, Hillary Wilson and Aleeza Lew. Tickets for that reading are available here.

The Twin Cities Horror Festival workshop of Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's will be the show's first fully staged production. "I'm thrilled to work with Brandon on this production after admiring his work for so many years. Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's is spooky, hilarious and wonderfully campy, everything I look for in a fall thriller," director Gilman says.

"I'm thrilled to have this show I've written be included in such an amazing festival with such a fantastic history of bringing horror to the stage. It really is an honor to be a part of," says playwright Monokian.

This production will be produced by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and Brandon Monokian with Amber Frederick as assistant director and producer. "Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's is an incredible horror camp comedy that will make you laugh as it terrifies you, and ultimately is about friendship and the way our lives change as we grow up," producer Garvin says. "We're excited to present it at the Twin Cities Horror Festival, which seems like the perfect fit for this play."

The Twin Cities Horror Festival is in its thirteenth year and is the longest-running horror theatre festival in the country. For more information on the Twin Cities Horror Festival, including other shows in the festival lineup, head to tchorrorfestival.com.

