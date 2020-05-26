History Theatre cancels GLENSHEEN, statewide tour due to COVID-19.

Read a message from the company here:

"Given the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the health and public safety on gathering in large groups, History Theatre board and staff have decided to postpone Glensheen (July 11-August 2, 2020) and the long-awaited debut of Glensheen on Tour to venues in greater Minnesota (August and September 2020).

We cannot responsibly present shows on stage this summer as originally planned. It is with sadness that we announce the postponement of our popular show Glensheen and its tour to greater Minnesota.

The History Theatre classic will be back as part of the 2020-21 mainstage season and Glensheen on Tour will be rescheduled when it is safe for both performers and patrons to return. This decision comes knowing that audience expectations and artists' salaries will be dashed, but we know that when the time is right - we will be back on stage with this "Best of the Decade" musical.

History Theatre will continue to stay connected with audiences with History Theatre at Home, their program of streaming curated gems from the archives; Spilling the HT: Real People, Real Talk, a series of new and behind-the-scenes conversations with theatre artists; and virtual opportunities through writing classes and talk-backs.

History Theatre at Home will stream Sweet Land, the musical June 12-25. The next Spilling the HT: Sweet Land edition (online May 29) will feature Sweet Land, the musical creators Perrin Post and Dina Maccabee and cast members Ann Michels and Matt Riehle.

Over 42 years, History Theatre has had the privilege to tell stories that matter. Stay tuned for an announcement of the upcoming season of shows, which we will share with you in July. Be safe and thank you for continuing to support the theatre and artists during this challenging time."



