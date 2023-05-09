HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to be Presented at LUSH Lounge & Theater This Month

The production runs May 11-June 4. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Th Photo 1 Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company
Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES at History Theatre
Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN Photo 4 Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

LUSH Lounge & Theater is back with its second live musical production, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The unapologetically queer cast and crew are giving the show a bold new interpretation as three different performers bring the iconic character of Hedwig to life. The production is an immersive, 90 minute rock concert where Hedwig reflects on their journey from East Berlin to the stages of Northeast Minneapolis, attempting to reconcile their fractured identity along the way.

With unforgettable songs by Stephen Trask and a hilariously heartfelt script by John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of queer love and self acceptance, and this one-of-a-kind production is one you will not want to miss. Click Here.

The production runs May 11-June 4.

Cast

Jordan J. Briley (Splash) - Hedwig
Malcolm Lee - Hedwig
Cam Pederson (Luna Muse) - Hedwig
Lux Mortenson - Yitzhak
Tyler Lanam (M.C. Rawr) - Tommy

Crew

Maxwell Freudenthal - Director
Jay'd Hagberg - Music Director
Christine Powers - Assistant Director/Stage Manager
Samantha Rei - Costumes
Fruity Wigs - Wigs




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

Interview: Lady Bunny of LADY BUNNY: GREATEST HO ON EARTH (ONE WOMAN SHOW) at Flipphone Ev Photo
Interview: Lady Bunny of LADY BUNNY: GREATEST HO ON EARTH (ONE WOMAN SHOW) at Flipphone Events

The leggy and fabulously filthy Lady Bunny returns to Minneapolis for a night of comedic debauchery with her newly (and aptly) titled show, The Greatest Ho on Earth. The good time Sally of salacious song and story will tantalize and titillate you...she may even traumatize you. Either way, Lady Bunny is going to show you a good time and when it's over you'll be happy you came. The big old ho...rather Lady Bunny: The Greatest Ho on Earth takes the stage at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre in Minneapolis on May 18th, 2023. Bunny's act is not suitable for kids so please don't bring them.

Janely Rodriguez Will Join Childrens Theatre Company Acting Company Photo
Janely Rodriguez Will Join Children's Theatre Company Acting Company

 Children’s Theatre Company has announced that Janely Rodriguez will join CTC’s Acting Company, beginning with the 2023-2024 Season.

Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season Photo
Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Youth Theatre season, an extraordinary collection of iconic musicals which celebrate individual expression and the power of imagination.  Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the magic of live theater and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

Watch the trailer for An American Tail the Musical at Children's Theatre Company.


More Hot Stories For You

Janely Rodriguez Will Join Children's Theatre Company Acting CompanyJanely Rodriguez Will Join Children's Theatre Company Acting Company
Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre SeasonDuluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season
Video: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre CompanyVideo: Watch the Trailer for AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company
Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage SeasonDuluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage Season

Videos

Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera Video
Patrick Pacheco Opens Up About Putting Pen to Paper with Chita Rivera
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# True West
Theatre in the Round (4/21-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Ashland Productions (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Pantages Theatre (8/02-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glensheen
History Theatre (7/08-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tootsie
Orpheum Theatre (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Merely Players Community Theatre (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ann Wilson
Pantages Theatre (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AAPI Generations Conference
Theater Mu (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023
State Theatre (8/01-8/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU