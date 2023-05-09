HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to be Presented at LUSH Lounge & Theater This Month

LUSH Lounge & Theater is back with its second live musical production, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The unapologetically queer cast and crew are giving the show a bold new interpretation as three different performers bring the iconic character of Hedwig to life. The production is an immersive, 90 minute rock concert where Hedwig reflects on their journey from East Berlin to the stages of Northeast Minneapolis, attempting to reconcile their fractured identity along the way.

With unforgettable songs by Stephen Trask and a hilariously heartfelt script by John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of queer love and self acceptance, and this one-of-a-kind production is one you will not want to miss. Click Here.

The production runs May 11-June 4.

Cast

Jordan J. Briley (Splash) - Hedwig

Malcolm Lee - Hedwig

Cam Pederson (Luna Muse) - Hedwig

Lux Mortenson - Yitzhak

Tyler Lanam (M.C. Rawr) - Tommy

Crew

Maxwell Freudenthal - Director

Jay'd Hagberg - Music Director

Christine Powers - Assistant Director/Stage Manager

Samantha Rei - Costumes

Fruity Wigs - Wigs