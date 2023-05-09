HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to be Presented at LUSH Lounge & Theater This Month

The production runs May 11-June 4.
LUSH Lounge & Theater is back with its second live musical production, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The unapologetically queer cast and crew are giving the show a bold new interpretation as three different performers bring the iconic character of Hedwig to life. The production is an immersive, 90 minute rock concert where Hedwig reflects on their journey from East Berlin to the stages of Northeast Minneapolis, attempting to reconcile their fractured identity along the way.
With unforgettable songs by Stephen Trask and a hilariously heartfelt script by John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of queer love and self acceptance, and this one-of-a-kind production is one you will not want to miss. Click Here.
The production runs May 11-June 4.
Cast
Jordan J. Briley (Splash) - Hedwig
Malcolm Lee - Hedwig
Cam Pederson (Luna Muse) - Hedwig
Lux Mortenson - Yitzhak
Tyler Lanam (M.C. Rawr) - Tommy
Crew
Maxwell Freudenthal - Director
Jay'd Hagberg - Music Director
Christine Powers - Assistant Director/Stage Manager
Samantha Rei - Costumes
Fruity Wigs - Wigs
|True West
Theatre in the Round (4/21-5/14)
|25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Ashland Productions (6/23-7/02)
|Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Pantages Theatre (8/02-8/06)
|Glensheen
History Theatre (7/08-7/23)
|The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
|Tootsie
Orpheum Theatre (6/20-6/25)
|Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Merely Players Community Theatre (5/12-5/21)
|Ann Wilson
Pantages Theatre (7/18-7/18)
|AAPI Generations Conference
Theater Mu (5/19-5/21)
|RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023
State Theatre (8/01-8/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW