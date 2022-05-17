Guthrie Theater Announces In-Person Youth Summer Camps

The Guthrie Theater today announced it will host in-person, weeklong summer camps for youth entering grades 3-12 from June 13 to July 29, 2022. This year's lineup, including storytelling, stagecraft, musical theater and more, offers students of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to put theatrical talents into practice, cultivate confidence and share their learnings with family and friends onstage at the Guthrie.

"We are excited to relaunch youth programming this summer and to fill our building with energy and imagination of young artists," said Vanessa Brooke Agnes, Education Program Manager. "Students can look forward to learning from dynamic teaching artists and engaging in a wide range of skill-building activities, specialty workshops and theater games. It's sure to be a fun and rewarding summer."

All camps will take place at the Guthrie and are scheduled Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After care is available from 4 to 6 p.m. for $15 per day or $60 per week. Each camp is $395 with discounts available when two or more camps are purchased. To help ensure these experiences are accessible to all, full and partial scholarships will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking financial assistance may complete an online application at www.guthrietheater.org/camps or call 612.225.6253 for more information.

Entering grades 3-5

All the World's a Stage

June 13-17

Explore different forms of storytelling and learn to build the world of the play in this devised theater camp for beginners. Experience the thrill of live theater through improvisation and play while creating an original theater piece with your company. This immersive experience will engage the brilliance of young minds through poetry, puppetry, costuming, stage craft and more!

The Play's the Thing

June 20-24

It's showtime! Building on an original script developed during the All the World's a Stage camp, you'll gain access to performance skills and learn to bring the play to life onstage. Develop the basics of acting, movement and voice through theater games and ensemble-building activities.

Entering grades 6-8

The Actor's Toolbox

June 27 - July 1

Discover the tools in your acting toolbox and explore the many aspects of performance and production that create theater magic. With a focus on building trust and collaborating with an ensemble to tell stories, you'll discover there is a place for everyone in the theater as you engage with comedy and improv, stage combat, scene study and more.

Making a Musical

July 11-15

Cue the music! In this musical theater performance camp, you are invited to dig deeper into acting, movement and voice while building a musical review with your company. From playwriting and composing to directing workshops, you'll work together with your fellow students to create and perform an original musical on the Guthrie stage.

Entering grades 9-12

Triple Threat Intensive

July 25-29

Get ready to showcase your theater skills! First, you'll build technique through classical and contemporary text work, singing, movement and acting workshops. Then, you'll step into the spotlight and share your talents with family and friends in a Theatermakers' Cabaret on Guthrie's iconic Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Exploring Stage Craft

July 25-29

Design, production and tech - oh my! The beauty of theater would not be possible without the expertise of countless designers, stage managers and technicians who bring stories to life onstage. Take a deep dive into theatrical production, including scenery, costumes, props, sound, lighting and stage operations. Then you'll design and produce technical elements for a Theatermakers' Cabaret on the Guthrie's iconic Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Entering grades 11-12

The Actor's Studio

July 18-22

Ready to take the next step in your acting career? Whether you are preparing for college auditions to study theater in higher education or diving into the theatermaking industry, this week-long intensive will help you prepare for the profession. Learn audition tips and tricks of the trade while gaining practical deliverables, including a headshot and resume, vocal coaching and classic and contemporary monologue selections. You'll also get moving in a dance call and participate in a mock audition with faculty from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Acting Program.

Health and Safety



Masks are required for all summer camp teaching artists and youth participants. Read our current policies at www.guthrietheater.org/health.

