FAMILY DINNER On Sale Now At Dudley Riggs Theatre

Hennepin Arts has announced that Family Dinner has a new home for the holidays!

Created and directed by Twin Cities improv icon Molly Ritchie, Family Dinner will return this holiday season at the Dudley Riggs Theatre (824 Hennepin Ave.) in downtown Minneapolis.

In this completely improvised show audience members get to be a fly on the wall as a family gathers to enjoy a holiday dinner. As the family members arrive we learn about their history, their relationships, and all the things that make this particular family unique. In addition, each family member is assigned a secret selected from audience suggestions. Just before intermission, we are treated to the show's only scripted line, “Dinner's ready!”

In the second act, dinner is served! The cast sits down to eat an actual meal composed of the finest foods Costco has to offer, and the evening culminates in all the hilarious drama that only a family and food can produce. They say that comedy equals tragedy plus time, but sometimes it just equals tragedy plus someone else.

Performers rotate nightly. Family Dinner is created, directed and presented by Molly Ritchie.

A rotating cast of talented improvisers will take the stage for eight performances Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, 2024, to explore all the ways that going home for the holidays can be…challenging. Tickets are on sale now to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

