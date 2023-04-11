Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

Performances run April 28-30.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

What would you do if you could live forever? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family, she gets more than she could have imagined. After learning of the magic behind the Tuck family's immortality, Winnie must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary decision. Based on Natalie Babbitt's best-selling children's classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages.


Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the power of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on the historic NorShor Theatre stage. Featuring a cast of twenty youth actors, the production runs for one weekend, April 28 - 30. Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the Playhouse magic you know and love.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Up next at the Youth Theatre is DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle
Music by Chris Miller
Lyrics by Nathan Tysen
Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt




Video: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL
Children's Theatre Company presents the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award -winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway). See video highlights from the production.
Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory Photo
Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory
What did our critic think of MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory?
Review: AGAIN at Theater Mu Photo
Review: AGAIN at Theater Mu
What did our critic think of AGAIN at Theater Mu?
Photos: HAMILTON Star D. Jerome Sings Sings The National Anthem at Minnesota Twins Home Op Photo
Photos: HAMILTON Star D. Jerome Sings Sings The National Anthem at Minnesota Twins' Home Opener
The Minnesota Twins and Hennepin Theatre Trust kicked off the summer baseball season in downtown Minneapolis as D. Jerome from the national tour of the musical Hamilton performed the national anthem at the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on April 7, 2023. See photos from inside the big day.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICALVideo: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL
April 10, 2023

Children's Theatre Company presents the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award -winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway). See video highlights from the production.
Photos: HAMILTON Star D. Jerome Sings Sings The National Anthem at Minnesota Twins' Home OpenerPhotos: HAMILTON Star D. Jerome Sings Sings The National Anthem at Minnesota Twins' Home Opener
April 7, 2023

The Minnesota Twins and Hennepin Theatre Trust kicked off the summer baseball season in downtown Minneapolis as D. Jerome from the national tour of the musical Hamilton performed the national anthem at the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on April 7, 2023. See photos from inside the big day.
Children's Theatre Company Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team for World Premiere AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICALChildren's Theatre Company Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team for World Premiere AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL
April 6, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical.
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of HAMLET at the Guthrie TheaterVideo: Watch a Sneak Peek of HAMLET at the Guthrie Theater
April 6, 2023

Get a first look at Hamlet at The Guthrie Theater!
Video: Get a First Look at AGAIN at Theater MuVideo: Get a First Look at AGAIN at Theater Mu
April 6, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Again at Theater Mu!
share