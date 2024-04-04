Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents FINDING NEMO, JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Spring, Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will present Disney's Finding Nemo Jr., running April 26 - 28, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre.

Starring 30 talented young performers from the Twin Ports area, this one-act musical adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie Finding Nemo will enchant audiences of all ages with its lovable characters, unforgettable melodies, and inventive stagecraft and puppetry.

At the heart of this timeless story is Marlin, an anxious clown fish whose adventurous son Nemo is unexpectedly captured by a diver and taken to a fish tank in Sydney. Determined to find him, Marlin embarks on an epic journey across the vast ocean. Along the way, he encounters Dory, an endlessly optimistic blue tang fish with a short-term memory but a heart of gold. Together, Marlin and Dory navigate the challenges of the deep blue sea and encounter a colorful array of friends who offer guidance, wisdom, and laughter. From the laid-back sea turtle Crush, who surfs the currents with ease, to the supportive Tank Gang, a lively group of fish residing in a tank in the Sydney Harbour Aquarium, each character adds their own unique charm to the adventure.

“As this is my first production at Duluth Playhouse, I am both excited and nervous,” says Denise Ruemping, the director of the production and Duluth Playhouse's Director of Education & Youth Programming. “I'm excited to work with such an amazing group of talented kids and to have such a skilled production team bringing it all together. However, like Nemo's dad Marlin, I am anxious about the unknown. I believe Finding Nemo is really about Marlin - about his journey to overcome his fears and put his faith in others. Fortunately for me, I know I have an amazing team to put my faith in, which makes trusting that this will be a fantastic show that much easier.”

Featuring brand new music by the renowned songwriting team from Frozen, Finding Nemo Jr. is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the enduring themes of love, friendship, and courage.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555, or visit duluthplayhouse.org.