Duluth Playhouse Opens THE SOUND OF MUSIC This Holiday Season

Duluth Playhouse will present THE SOUND OF MUSIC, widely acclaimed as the world's most beloved musical, running December 1 - 17, 2023 on the NorShor Stage. With a talented cast of 40 performers, this enduring tale of love, family, and music promises to capture the hearts of audiences of all ages, making it the must-see holiday event of the season.

An iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein collaboration, The Sound of Music boasts an unforgettable score, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," and "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." With melodies that are cherished by generations, it's no wonder The Sound of Music has earned a remarkable legacy, having won five Tony Awards, five Oscars, and a Grammy Award.

“The Sound of Music has been one of my favorite musicals from the first time I watched the movie on television with my family when I was seven years old,” says Phillip Fazio, the Producing Artistic Director of Duluth Playhouse, who is directing the production. “This powerful story about a family's struggle through turbulent times and the holistic power of music is more relevant now than ever before. We hope Twin Ports families will rediscover this timeless classic and share the joy of live theater with their loved ones this holiday season."

At the heart of the musical is Maria Rainer, a spirited and free-thinking young woman who is training to be a nun but struggling with the strict rules and structure of the abbey. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to be the governess for the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp, a retired naval officer who runs his household with military precision. Maria's arrival breathes new life into the von Trapp residence, filling the home with laughter and music. Even the Captain, once known for his stern demeanor, begins to open himself to Maria's warmth and kindness, and in the process, their connection deepens into a love that transcends the boundaries of time and circumstance.

Alyson Enderle and Jace LeGarde, two local favorites who recently starred in Into The Woods and Little Women at the NorShor Theatre, will lead the cast as Maria Rainer and Captain von Trapp. The cast also includes well-known Duluth Playhouse actors Lacy Sauter as Mother Abbess, Hope Nordquist as Elsa Schraeder, Joe Meichsner as Franz, Phillip Hoelscher as Herr Zeller, Antony Ferguson as Max Detweiler, and Greyson Holste as Rolf Gruber.

The production will feature not one, but two casts of von Trapp children, providing audiences with the opportunity to witness the remarkable versatility and talent of the young performers in the community. The green cast includes Abrianna Schmidt, Dane Ottjes, Addy Wheeler, Cole Ottjes, Gigi Calland, Norah Pierson, and Ada Sather. The red cast includes Reagan Kern, Iris Mae Granger, Sofia Salmela, Baker Anderson, Paisley Kern, Grace Annis, and Sage Sorenson.

Rounding out the cast will be T.J. Mayrand, Grace Brinkert, Caroline Kouma, Brianna Stolan, Ian Wallin, Benjamin LaBerge, Shannon Kaspari, Katrina Pierson, Dani Hollar, Noah Ellis, Zelalem Oestreich, Mackenzie Ammon, Amy Koivisto, Mary Calantoc, Ria Takhar, Keely Waechter, Cathy Larson, and Grace Wilson.

Based on a true story, The Sound of Music is a testament to the power of love, family, and the triumph of the human spirit even in the darkest of times.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: Click Here