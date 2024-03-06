Duluth Playhouse Hosts Season Reveal Party This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duluth Playhouse will invite the community to a season reveal party at the NorShor Theatre on Wednesday, March 27. For its 110th anniversary, the organization has announced that it will be producing a collection of plays and musicals never before seen in the Main Stage and Underground seasons.

From 5 - 6pm, guests will be invited to snack on some tasty appetizers, grab a drink from the cash bar, and chat with the Playhouse staff about all their favorite shows from seasons past. At 6pm, Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio and Executive Director WES DRUMMOND will announce the exciting line-up for the 2024-2025 Main Stage, Underground, and Youth Theatre seasons. After the announcement, guests will have the opportunity to renew their memberships or become a new season member.

In curating its upcoming season, the theatre has considered a variety of factors, including artistic excellence, thematic diversity, and the capacity to inspire and challenge. The invaluable input from audience members has also played a pivotal role in shaping the season. The season survey, a cornerstone of the organization’s decision-making process, achieved a record-breaking participation rate this year with over 1,800 engagements. This collaborative approach, blending Duluth Playhouse’s mission with community feedback, ensures that each season provides entertaining and enriching experiences that resonate with the diverse interests of the theatre’s patrons.

Main Stage Season Members can reserve complimentary tickets by calling the box office. Tickets are now on sale for $5.