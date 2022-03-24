Duluth Playhouse Announces Consolidation And New Artistic Partnerships

Duluth Playhouse has announced that it is bringing the Family Theatre series and The Duluth Playhouse School of Performing Arts to the Norshor Theatre facility located at 211 East Superior Street in Duluth. In addition, The Underground series will now be produced at Zeitgeist in the Zeitgeist Teatro Performing Arts Theater at 222 East Superior Street.

Pandemic challenges have required arts organizations around the country to reimagine how they operate and adapt. Significantly increased cost due to changes in lease negotiations with St. Louis County was another factor in the decision to consolidate operations and vacate rental space at The Depot - the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center.

In outlining the importance of the move, Duluth Playhouse Executive Director Wes Drummond noted: "Our first obligation is to The Playhouse. This move secures a sustainable future and an overall improved experience for our staff, artists and patrons. At the same time, other performing arts groups now have the opportunity to apply for the space in The Depot." Drummond continued, "We can focus exclusively on maintaining and enhancing the renovated Norshor Theatre and the updated amenities located there."

Amber Burns, Artistic Director of the Family Theatre and School of Performing Arts, stated, "I am really excited, because this is an opportunity for us to take the children's program to the next level. The kids who are taking our classes and who are in our shows receive professional training. They are ready for the priceless opportunity of performing on the historic NorShor stage."

Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio outlined plans for the popular Playhouse Underground Theatre programming. "We are thrilled about a new collaboration with our friends across the street, as The Underground series moves to Zeitgeist," said Fazio. "All Playhouse performances will now be located in the Historic Arts and Theatre District. By operating solely in the HART District, The Playhouse can further support the other arts organizations and businesses investing in the area."

In 1977, the Depot Theater became the home stage for all Duluth Playhouse productions. Acknowledging the bittersweet aspect of leaving The Depot, Drummond stressed, "We will certainly miss performing in The Depot spaces that many people have called home for decades. It's important to remember that since its founding in 1914, The Duluth Playhouse has had many homes. We are now fortunate to have a spectacular performance space at The Norshor. The timing is right."

Duluth Playhouse staff believes managing one facility will create more opportunities for community artists. The NorShor Theatre will continue to be a performance space for other groups and organizations. The Underground and Family Theatre series will finish out their current productions at the Depot. The Playhouse plans to announce their 2022-2023 season in April. A farewell celebration is being planned on the Depot Stage.