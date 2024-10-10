DEATH AND THE MAIDEN Political Thriller to be Presented at Pangea World Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pangea World Theater will present Death and the Maiden, the riveting political thriller by playwright Ariel Dorfman and directed by Ismail Khalidi. The production will run from October 25 to November 2, 2024, at Pangea World Theater Studio in Minneapolis.

Set in an unnamed country transitioning out of a U.S.-backed dictatorship, Death and the Maiden follows Paulina Escobar as she confronts a stranger whose voice she believes to be that of the man who tortured her years before. In a tense and gripping 24 hours, Paulina's husband is caught between trusting his wife's traumatic memories or the seemingly respectable visitor, Dr. Roberto Miranda.

This production, which tackles themes of state violence, trauma, and the search for justice, is both timely and timeless as it explores the long-lasting scars of repression on individuals and society.

Cast:

· Claudia Garcia as Paulina Escobar

· Tyler Stamm as Gerardo Escobar

· Tom Whalen* as Dr. Roberto Miranda

(*Actor Equity Association.)

Artistic Team:

· Ismail Khalidi (Director)

· Sadie Ward (Set Design)

· Jasmin Garcia (Lighting Design)

· Claire Frederick (Costume Design)

· Dameun Strange (Sound Design)

· Suzanne Victoria Cross (Costume Design)

Content Guidance:

The performance includes the use of a prop gun and one instance of a gunshot sound effect. Mentions of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse and assault occur throughout the play. The production is recommended for individuals aged 16 and older due to mature themes.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2024- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26, 2024- 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 27, 2024- 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 31, 2024- 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2024- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2024- 7:30 p.m.

HOW: General Admission: $15-35 (sliding scale)

Group rates available, contact Pangea for more information.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/Pangeadeathandthemaiden

WHERE: Pangea World Theater - 711 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408

