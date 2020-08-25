Children's Theatre Company's 2020 Curtain Call Ball Now Presented Virtually

The Curtain Call Ball will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Children's Theatre Company has announced the 2020 Curtain Call Ball will be held virtually on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and will be free to the public. This can't-miss, streaming event will be packed with music performances by some of the Twin Cities most beloved theatre artists. The gala program is being filmed by 1Light Films, best known for their music video work with such artists as Atmosphere and other Rhymesayers artists. The event celebrates CTC's mission to educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities through the transformative power of theatre.

"Children's Theatre Company is dedicated to serving the young people and families of Minnesota," states Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "Whether it is the nationally acclaimed work on our stages, our extensive education programs, our work in the schools and preschools and our access programs we educate, challenge, and inspire through the power of extraordinary theatre experiences. We know this work is needed now more than ever. There is nothing like Children's Theatre Company anywhere else in this country and we are so proud to be a part of the lives of families and schools across this state."

CTC annually hosts this event to raise critical funds to support artistic and educational programming. The proceeds are even more crucial this year as the pandemic has forced CTC to cancel productions until spring 2021. This has resulted in significant earned revenue losses totaling more than $6 million with the cancellation of hundreds of performances. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the performing arts sector has been impacted particularly hard. Through the continued commitment to various programs such as ACT One, CTC@Home, Virtual Academy, New Play Development, and virtual theatrical productions, CTC continues its commitment to eliminate barriers to participation in theatre for our communities and families, particularly BIPOC communities, people who are LGBTQIAP+, people with different abilities, and families who are economically challenged. This fundraising event will provide need-based scholarships to our Virtual

The 2020 Curtain Call Ball is proudly sponsored by UnitedHealth Group with supporting sponsors Best Buy, Star Tribune, and Travelers. Arts Advocate sponsors include 3M, EY, Faegre Drinker, Robins Kaplan LLP, Deluxe, SpencerStuart, Stinson, US Bank, Wells Fargo, Xcel Energy. Artisan sponsors include Ameriprise Financial, PNC Bank, Target, Peregrine Capital Management, Kraus-Anderson, Pentair, and Piper Sandler.

Event Details: The 2020 Curtain Call Ball

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

6:15pm-6:45pm: Pre-party for kids with interactive activities hosted by CTC Teaching Artists

7pm: Virtual Gala

9pm: Platinum and silent auction bidding closes

Auction information: Online platinum and silent auction available for viewing and bidding on September 9 at noon.

The event is free to watch.

RSVP: childrenstheatre.org/curtaincallball.

Can't attend, but still wish to help? Donations are always gratefully accepted at childrenstheatre.org.

