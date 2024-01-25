Children's Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Children's Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Children's Theatre Company has announced that it has been awarded a $40,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) through its Grants for Arts Projects program. This grant will support the upcoming world premiere of Click Here.

In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.  

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Children's Theatre Company, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”    

“We are thrilled to have the support of the NEA for our World Premiere of Babble Lab, created and performed by our longtime company member Autumn Ness,” said CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius.

“This is a wonderfully imaginative piece that takes the audience into laboratory where the world of language and sound is explored through dazzling projections and delightful scientific experiments.  We know the critical importance of arts experience for the preschoolers and this production is developed with our youngest audiences in mind.  This has been in development for years and we are so excited to share this production with our audiences at long last.”   

Strap on your safety goggles and clean out your ears! When an experiment unexpectedly goes awry, a concoction of sneaky, sprightly L E T T E R S takes over a weird and wondrous science lab. Watch them jump into jars, spring from drawers, bounce around the room, and even play hide-and-seek as our scientist makes her surprising findings: Bluku terullala blaulala loooo! Rakete bee bee? Rekate bee zee! Enjoy the blubbering and blibbering exploration of spoken blurbbles as they spring forth in this one-of-a-kind laboratory. The World Premiere of Babble Lab is created with early learners in mind.

Babble Lab is a Children's Theatre Company and Alliance Theatre World Premiere Co-production.

Babble Lab is made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and a joint grant to Autumn Ness and Children's Theatre Company from Theatre Communications Group and the William and Eva Fox Foundation.   For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.




Recommended For You