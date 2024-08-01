Children's Theatre Company Reveals Fellows For 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced Antonio De La Vega, Elijah Virgil Hughes, and Yuheng (Kitty) Jiang as the CTC Fellows for the 2024-2025 Season.



De La Vega will serve as the Generation Now Fellow, Hughes will serve as the Stage Management Fellow, and Jiang will serve as the Production Management Fellow.

“I am very pleased to introduce the next class of CTC Fellows,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “Our global theatrical practice has a long history of apprenticeship. We place great value on the passing of craft from one generation to the next. At CTC, we are honored to be a part of that tradition, and in turn, we look forward to learning as much from these early career practitioners.”

The purpose of CTC’s Fellowship program is to create opportunities for early career theatre administrators with a priority on those whose lived experience is underrepresented in the theatre field. This season long, full-time, paid fellowship program strives to address economic and institutional barriers to careers in theatre. CTC is committed to a future where our theatre is a home for all people, all families, and is truly reflective of our community.

Antonio De La Vega (He/They) is a queer Mexican-American director, producer, performer, and administrator in flux between theatrical and wellness spaces. Originating from Minnesota, by way of San Antonio, Texas, he values community, healing, and representation in his creative & administrative practices. Having operated two student theatre companies (Contra Theatre Co. & Playground Theatre Co.) and founded his own yoga/artist collective (YO Arts), they are continuously exploring modalities of leadership that bring creative communities together. They hold a BFA and MA from The New School’s College of Performing Arts and received the Vinette Justine Carroll Award and Harry Belafonte Arts and Leadership Award. As an alumnus of Children’s Theatre Company (I Come From Arizona, The Grinch, and HAIR), Antonio is thrilled to be back at his creative home on the other side of the stage as the Generation Now 2024-2025 Fellow.

Elijah Virgil Hughes (they/them) has worked as a stage manager in A Christmas Carol; YOU MUST WEAR A HAT; and the dreamer examines his pillow at Brevard College, and performed in Kinky Boots (Weathervane Playhouse) and Next to Normal (Brevard College). They hold a B.A. from Brevard College.

Yuheng (Kitty) Jiang is an emerging artist who recently graduated from Macalester College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater and Dance, and minors in Psychology and Performance Design and Technologies. Yuheng is passionate about many fields within the performing arts industry, particularly costume and lighting design. She is dedicated to creating, collaborating with others, and bringing beautiful works to more people. Yuheng wishes to become a better person by pursuing her passions.



During her time at Macalester, Yuheng was involved in many productions, such as serving as the costume designer for the department’s main stage production Titanic Orchestra, and as the assistant lighting designer for Eurydice. Additionally, she contributed to and assisted with other both main stage and student productions.



In her free time, Yuheng enjoys dancing, hiking, cooking, and bartending at home. After graduating from college, she is now entering a new phase of her life, and she is eager to embrace new challenges and further develop skills in both her professional and personal life.



More information on CTC’s Fellowship program is available at https://childrenstheatre.org/ctc-theatre-fellowship-program/.

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire more than 200,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year With Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.



CTC is the most significant provider of theatre education opportunities in the region. Every year, thousands of children experience theatre for the first time at CTC. Our student matinees and education programs demonstrably benefit the community, from the intergenerational conversations sparked by our world premieres, to the sequential skill-building that happens in our Theatre Arts Training, to the pre-K focus of our Early Childhood Initiative. ACT One is CTC’s comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org





