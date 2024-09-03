Children's Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Theatre Arts Training Class Sessions:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the upcoming Theatre Arts Training classes for fall 2024, winter 2025, and spring 2025. All classes are now available for registration at childrenstheatre.org/classes.

“We are delighted for the return of classes this fall,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education. “Theatre Arts Training is a process-based program dedicated to providing professional education experiences that build curious, creative, and confident young artists and people. We strive to create diverse education experiences that reflect the many aspects of theatre making. We are excited to offer additional performance-based classes as well as tech and design opportunities this year. Our highly skilled professional teaching artists are dedicated to ensuring that students are working and learning about a range of perspectives, experiences, and skills.”

Highlights of Theatre Arts Training Programs:

Class sessions have been extended to 8 weeks rather than two shorter sessions.

The popular Junior Intensive will return to CTC, culminating in a production of Harriet the Spy.

Institute is a conservatory-style year-long training process. Students will audition for either Young Ensemble (Grades 6-8) or Young Company (Grades 9-12), and the entire year is focused on one area of study. Auditions to join the Institute program will take place on September 9, 2024.

4 different MEA Camps will be offered October 17-18, 2024.

New Offerings:

Student Seminars will be offered for the first time, providing options for students who are unable to commit to a full 8-week session or would additional opportunities. Available Student Seminars include: Dance Boot Camp, Audition Prep, Acting for the Camera, and Devising. All seminars are for grades 6-12.

Also available are Voice Academy and Acting Academy, non-audition-based intermediate training programs that meet twice a week and feature a final sharing at the end of the session.

Center Stage Classes are a new offering that focus on one play or musical each session, culminating in a final performance. These classes are non-audition-based training for grades 3-5. Students can choose a musical-focused class or a play-focused class.

Information about the full offering of Theatre Arts Training Classes may be found at childrenstheatre.org/classes

How to Register

ONLINE: register online at any time at childrenstheatre.org/classes.

PHONE: register by phone with the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400, Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm.

Sign up to audition for TAT performance programs, find out about CTC professional audition opportunities, meet the faculty, purchase classes and camps, and find information on class and camp sizes and what to bring! Visit childrenstheatre.org/education.

Ways to Save

Save 10% off tuition if you register more than one student in your household or register a student for more than one class (in the same order). Some restrictions apply.

Payment plans are available when using a credit card by phone. Need-based scholarships are available through the ACT Pass program until all funds are allocated. Apply online at childrenstheatre.org/actpass or call our Ticket Office at 612.874.0400.

Comments