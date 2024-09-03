Children's Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Theatre Arts Training Class Sessions:

All classes are now available for registration.
Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the upcoming Theatre Arts Training classes for fall 2024, winter 2025, and spring 2025. All classes are now available for registration at childrenstheatre.org/classes.
“We are delighted for the return of classes this fall,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education. “Theatre Arts Training is a process-based program dedicated to providing professional education experiences that build curious, creative, and confident young artists and people. We strive to create diverse education experiences that reflect the many aspects of theatre making. We are excited to offer additional performance-based classes as well as tech and design opportunities this year. Our highly skilled professional teaching artists are dedicated to ensuring that students are working and learning about a range of perspectives, experiences, and skills.”
