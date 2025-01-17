Children’s Theatre Company Announces Summer 2025 Education And Engagement Programs

Each summer camp is a unique experience with a different approach to theatre and different learning outcomes.
Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced 2025’s summer education and engagement programs, now available for enrollment at childrenstheatre.org/camps.
“We are looking forward to another thrilling summer at CTC,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education “We have an amazing selection of camps, including a new camp for young musicians which will be led by CTC’s very own Victor Zupanc. For the first time we will be offering three weeks of camp in Saint Paul at the beautiful campus of Macalester College.”
World Premiere (WP) camps focus on creating original scenes or plays through acting exercises, group brainstorm, and improvisation. Scripts are generated by the students.
Stagecraft (SC) camps use visual art such as puppets, scenery creation, or props as a starting point for theatrical creation.
Showtime (ST) camps rehearse and perform from existing scripts. Students will perform an adapted version of the script, so each student has a chance to shine.
Musical Theatre (MT) camps rehearse dances, scenes, and songs from existing musicals.
Focus your psychokinetic powers to save the day! Channel your inner revolting child as you rehearse and perform songs, scenes, and choreography from this Tony Award-winning musical.
This two-week music intensive lab will be led by CTC’s long-time resident music director and composer, Victor Zupanc. Victor will guide young musicians through the important skills that are crucial for playing in a pit orchestra and share firsthand knowledge of the professional music world. Students will learn four songs from the Broadway musical Matilda and serve as the orchestra for the Matilda musical theatre camp. All instruments are welcome. This is an intermediate level camp and students must have at least four years of music lessons to enroll.
Performance Dates: August 8 at 7pm and August 9 at 2pm and 6pm
Auditions: March 10, 2025, 6-9pm
Callback: March 11, 2025, 6-9pm
Theatre Arts Training’s performance opportunities are specifically designed for students who have demonstrated commitment to their craft as performers and display a positive attitude in their work. Students work with like-minded peers and industry professionals to produce a play or musical. During this five-week intensive course, students will spend their mornings in studio classes, advancing voice and dance skills, while afternoons are dedicated to rehearsal. The Triple Threat intensive performs on the Cargill Stage.
Twelfth Night (TAUB)
Full-Length Musical Comedy
Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub
Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub
Twelfth Night is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery.
Twelfth Night tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process.
Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, with a flexible-sized cast.
* - Students must have completed the grade listed for the camp they are enrolling in and may not be entering that grade in the fall.
The company will offer three weeks of summer camp in Saint Paul at the Macalester College campus. Summer camps at Macalester are appropriate for students grades 3-8. All camps will run from 9am-4pm and will feature a final performance on the last day of camp. Extended care is not available at this site.
Summer Studio Grades 3-4
Students must have completed the grade listed for the camp they are enrolling in.
Tuition: $450
Harriet M. Welsch has her world turned upside down when she loses her spying notebook, and her classmates read what she wrote about each of them. Will Harriet’s friends ever forgive her, or will this end her spy career for good?
For generations Barbie taught us that we can do anything. What would you do if you lived in Barbie Land? Good morning, Barbie. Recreate an original play inspired by the themes of the Barbie movie. All dolls are welcome.
Welcome to Wayside School, home to a cast of zany characters and a teacher who turns her students into apples. Tackle character development and ensemble storytelling in this performance camp.
Students must have completed the grade listed for the camp they are enrolling in.
Tuition: $450
Wands at the ready, it is time for school. Join the inaugural class of the first school of Witchcraft and Wizardry…in Saint Paul! Decide the name of the school, discover original houses, and imagine new ghosts and magical creatures.
Calling all builders. Create the most amazing, outrageous Lego scenes based on scenes from today’s favorite books. Using your favorite books as inspiration campers will design and build original scenes completely out of Legos. You bring the books, and we will provide the Legos.
Delve into scene work from one of CTC’s most celebrated plays. It’s a dark and stormy night when Megan, Charles, and Calvin defeat the forces of evil as they traverse the space-time continuum in search of their father.
Students must have completed the grade listed for the camp they are enrolling in.
Tuition $1,275
Join CTC for a three-week musical theatre intensive. This camp is perfect for committed students who are interested in deepening their musical theatre skills. Students will explore various styles of dance and music to refine skills and then integrate skills into scenes and production numbers for final performance.
Students who are registering for Musical Theatre Bootcamp must have completed 7th grade by June 9, 2025.
More information on all camps is available at childrenstheatre.org/camps.
Children’s Theatre Company offers Extended Care for students in Grades K-12 camps. Before and/or after camp, your child will participate in free play and organized activities with CTC’s education staff.
Extended Care: AM Only $75/week │ PM Only $75/week │ AM & PM $125/week
Videos