Children's Theatre Company And COMPAS To Host Spoken Word Poetry/Hip Hop Workshop This Sunday

Dive into spoken word culture as an art form, write stories about who we are, and learn the fundamentals of performance with teaching artist See More Perspective.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Following the 2pm matinee performance of Locomotion on Sunday, February 26, join CTC and COMPAS for an exclusive family workshop experience: Exploring Identity through Spoken Word Poetry with COMPAS Teaching Artist See More Perspective

Dive into spoken word culture as an art form, write stories about who we are, and learn the fundamentals of performance with award-winning hip-hopper, MC, poet, producer, engineer and educator, See More Perspective.

Participants take part in activities that help illuminate their own identity and values, reflect with peers, and begin to discover their own creative voice just like Lonnie does. Purchase your tickets today and register for the free workshop below!

Purchase discounted tickets for Locomotion using code COMPAS at childrenstheatre.org/locomotion and register for the free workshop at https://childrenstheatre.org/compas-poetry-event/.

Locomotion takes the audience into the life of 11-year-old Lonnie Motion, as he finds new tools - the result of a school poetry assignment - which help him to process the tumult of life in foster care. As Lonnie discovers the power of poetry, he experiences deeper connections to his new foster mother, his school friend Enrique, his teacher Ms. Marcus, and his beloved younger sister Lili.

Locomotion plays from January 24 - March 5, 2023 at CTC's Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, January 28 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/locomotion or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.




Review: THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Review: THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Glitz, glam, and heart fill the main stage of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Review: LOCOMOTION at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Review: LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company
What did our critic think of LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company? This was a neat production. The set and lighting reflected a composition notebook that would have projections of housing, classroom, and fire. The furtniture also had the notebook design concept in it. The cast was a talented group of five actors. The production I saw had understudies Amir Byrd (Lonnie) and Rue Norman (Mama/Ms Edna/Ms Marcus/) and Junie Edwards who plays Lonnie was in the roll of Enrique. The costumers were bright and colorful.
Interview: Monty Hays of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Interview: Monty Hays of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.
Photos: CORDUROY Returns To Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Photos: CORDUROY Returns To Children's Theatre Company
See photos from Children’s Theatre Company return engagement of Corduroy, following the 2018 World Premiere production. Adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser, and directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, Corduroy is based on the classic children’s books Corduroy and A Pocket for Corduroy by Don Freeman.

