Children's Theatre Company And COMPAS To Host Spoken Word Poetry/Hip Hop Workshop This Sunday

Following the 2pm matinee performance of Locomotion on Sunday, February 26, join CTC and COMPAS for an exclusive family workshop experience: Exploring Identity through Spoken Word Poetry with COMPAS Teaching Artist See More Perspective

Dive into spoken word culture as an art form, write stories about who we are, and learn the fundamentals of performance with award-winning hip-hopper, MC, poet, producer, engineer and educator, See More Perspective.

Participants take part in activities that help illuminate their own identity and values, reflect with peers, and begin to discover their own creative voice just like Lonnie does. Purchase your tickets today and register for the free workshop below!

Purchase discounted tickets for Locomotion using code COMPAS at childrenstheatre.org/locomotion and register for the free workshop at https://childrenstheatre.org/compas-poetry-event/.

Locomotion takes the audience into the life of 11-year-old Lonnie Motion, as he finds new tools - the result of a school poetry assignment - which help him to process the tumult of life in foster care. As Lonnie discovers the power of poetry, he experiences deeper connections to his new foster mother, his school friend Enrique, his teacher Ms. Marcus, and his beloved younger sister Lili.

Locomotion plays from January 24 - March 5, 2023 at CTC's Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, January 28 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/locomotion or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.