Photos: TWELVE KIDS OF ICE at Children's Theatre Company
Twelve Kinds of Ice will run from October 13-November 22, 2026.
Children’s Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld, Twelve Kinds of Ice will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. Twelve Kinds of Ice will run from October 13-November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage. Justin D. Cook will serve as music director. See photos!
Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes before your very eyes, then melts your heart.
Twelve Kinds of Ice is a world premiere musical, the first of two in CTC’s upcoming 2026-2027 season. It will be followed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way (February 23-April 4, 2027). Over 200 new plays and musicals have been developed at CTC, including A Year with Frog and Toad, which premiered at CTC before transferring to Broadway and receiving 3 Tony Award nominations. Following its world premiere engagement in Minneapolis, Twelve Kinds of Ice will play at Seattle Children's Theatre (January 28-February 14, 2027). New works such as Twelve Kinds of Ice are crafted from the ground up through a rigorous process of readings, workshops, revisions, and - finally - a full production onstage at CTC.
Katherine Fried and John Michael Zuerlein
John Michael Zuerlein and Katherine Fried
John Michael Zuerlein and Katherine Fried
Katherine Fried and John Michael Zuerlein
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