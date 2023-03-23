Cast Announced For THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS at Lakeshore Players Theatre

The complete cast has been announced for the new edition of Songbook Live, The Women Who Wrote the Songs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 at Lakeshore Players Theatre, Hanifl Performing Arts Center, White Bear Lake, MN

James A. Rocco (Broadway's CATS and featured singer with Herbie Hancock's Super Sounds), Lori Dokken (Guthrie, Crooners, Chanhassen), Jennifer Eckes (Ordway, Artistry, Crooners), Arne Fogel (Jazz Legend, KBEM-FM), Aja Parham (Twin Cities Jazz Festival), and Lisa Pallen (The Rupert's Orchestra, R-Factor, Belladiva, Sisters of Swing) are joining forces in this unforgettable tribute to female songwriters.

Rocco says, "I once heard a close friend say, 'There were many terrific songs written in the first decades of the twentieth century, but if you play through many of those songs, you will catch a distinct whiff of cigar smoke.' However, when you dig just a little bit deeper, you discover an incredible number of brilliant women who broke through those closed doors and left a trail of unforgettable music."

This edition of The Songbook Live will honor those trailblazing women. You'll hear Peggy Lee's, I Love Being Here With You, Dorothy Fields', Sunny Side of The Street, Billie Holiday's, God Bless The Child, Carole King's, Natural Woman, Amy Winehouse's, Valerie, Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You, Laura Nyro's, Stoney End, Marilyn Bergman's, The Way We Were and so many more. You'll even get to play The Name Game.

This is a fantastic opportunity for audiences to experience these beautiful songs in a unique setting that celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of these iconic women.