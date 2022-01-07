CIRCUS ABYSSINIA at Children's Theatre Company Postponed To 2022 – 2023 Season

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) announced today that because of visa challenges due to COVID-19 and the civil war in Ethiopia, CTC has had to postpone the return of the beloved Circus Abyssinia's new show Tulu, originally scheduled to run January 18-February 13, 2022. Circus Abyssinia will instead kick off CTC's 2022 - 2023 Season with a 6-week engagement beginning September 11, 2022. Ticket holders for performances are being contacted by CTC with further information about rescheduling their performances.

"The combination of the current rise of the Omicron variant across the globe and the civil war in Ethiopia presented unprecedented challenges with the visa process," stated Kimberly Motes, Managing Director. "Regrettably, we were forced to make the painful decision to postpone their January return to Minnesota. We are thrilled that Circus Abyssinia is available to kick off our next season and we are confident the visa issues will be resolved well before this engagement."

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 250,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award for regional theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org