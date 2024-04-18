Ben Schwartz Comes to the Orpheum in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that American actor, comedian, writer, director and producer Ben Schwartz will return to Minneapolis by popular demand at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Ben can be seen starring in the recent Universal Pictures’ horror comedy Renfield, released in April of this year. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter, the second season of Roku’s hit action comedy. Ben has leading roles in Lord & Miller’s AppleTV+ miniseries The Afterparty, as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s Netflix series Space Force, in which he stars opposite stars Carell and John Malkovich. Ben is also the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog in both the original and sequel films for Paramount.

Previous credits include the Disney feature Flora And Ulysses, based on the popular novel, the indie feature Standing Up, Falling Down for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; Night Schoolopposite Kevin Hart for Universal; Happy Anniversary, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; This Is Where I Leave You directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series House Of Lies and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on Parks & Recreation. He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled Middleditch & Schwartz and has lent his voice to various animated shows such asDucktales and Rise of the TMNT. As a writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.