BWW Review: WHEN THE SHARK BITES at Open Eye Theatre

Currently playing at Open Eye Theatre is a delightful and laidback show that audiences seem to love. "When The Shark Bites" by Chronofon is a play...or a concert...it's actually a bit difficult to pin down what category this piece is in. But, nevertheless, it continues to entertain the audience and isn't that what matters? This performance follows the lives of Bertolt Brecht, Elisabeth Hauptmann, Lotte Lenya, and Kurt Weill. The show mainly focuses on the time surrounding World War I and a bit of World War II, but that doesn't seem to be the focus of the piece.

This show, small and intimate, showcases the wonderful music written and performed by the piece's subject. They sing the songs as the story unravels on a board as projections, revealing that Brecht stole a lot of his work, if not all of it, from Elisabeth Hauptmann (then working for Brecht as his translator). She never received any credit for her work. It's an interesting concept, one that never got me invested in the characters. Though, I'm not sure if I was supposed to be. It seemed the concert aspect of the piece was the focus.

I must give an applause to Chronofon, for each of their voices were amazing. They varied slightly in styles but were able to come together and form something great. The four performers not only sang the show but also conceived the show. Coming out of conceiving a show myself, I know how hard it is and I take my hat off to anyone who does it.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time watching "When The Shark Bites". If anyone wants to hear some great music, learn a bit of the music's history, and have an overall chill time; this is the show for you.

Photo by Bruce Silcox

"When The Shark Bites" closes August 18th at Open Eye Figure Theatre





