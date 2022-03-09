BWW Review: WAITRESS At the Ordway Center for The Performing Arts in Saint Paul

The national touring production of the hit musical Waitress is traveling through the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul. Waitress is the find production in the Broadway @ the Ordway's series.

Waitress is based off the 2007 film Waitress, written by Adrienne Shelly. The musical version has music and lyrics written by popular Grammy Award winning American singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson.



Waitress tells the story of a baker and waitress Jenna Hunterson, who is in an abusive relationship and an unhappy marriage with her husband Earl. Jenna becomes pregnant unexpectedly and begins to have an affair with her Dr. Jim Pomatter. Jenna sees an opportunity for a pie baking contest with a grand prize and enters it as a hopeful opportunity to relieve her of her troubles.



Waitress is one of my favorite musicals. I had seen the tour when it came to Minneapolis last and at the time it was so popular and I didn't go until the last minute and did not have the best view. I told myself after that I need to see this again and was hoping it would come back to the Twin Cities and low and behold, the Ordway is making that happen. I enjoyed the movie and I am a huge fan of Sara Barielle's music, so combining a musical with Sara Barielle's is a win-win!

This story discusses important, difficult, and relatable topics of small-town gossip, abusive relationships, affairs but always talks about female empowerment, friendships, and triumph!

The touring cast is led by Jisel Soleil Ayon as Jenna, Dominique Kent as Becky

and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn in the title roles, along with David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter,

Brian Lundy as Ogie, Shawn W. Smith as Earl, Jake Mills as Cal, and Michael R. Douglass

as Joe.

Rounding out the ensemble are Ryan Ballard, Elvie Ellis, Stephanie Feeback, Justin

Forward, Justin Glass, Andrew Burton Kelley, Olivia London, José Monge, Kelly

Prendergast, Dayna Marie Quincy, Zoë Brooke Reed, JULIA RIPPON, and Woody White.

For me, it was great to see a BIPOC actress play the role of Jenna. Jisel (Jenna), was so good. I loved all of her renditions of my favorite songs that the character of Jenna sings, What Baking Can Do, What's Inside, and the well-known hit, She Used to Be Mine." Jisel and her friends Dominique (plays Becky), and Gabriella (plays Dawn) brought so much heart and energy during the opener "Opening Up," another one of my favorites. I also loved the chemistry between Gabriella (Dawn) and Brian (Ogie) during "Never Getting Rid of Me" and between Jisel (Jenna) and David (Dr. Pomatter) during the heartfelt ballad "You Matter to Me." The whole production was excellent and the casting was perfect!

I highly recommend that you see Waitress at the Ordway! You will love the story, the music, and the production! They also have some special themed beverage and food items. The Ordway is also partnering with local bakeries, Mojo Monkey, Heather's Pies and Pie & Mighty.

Waitress national tour is at the Ordway from March 8th through the 11th at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul.

For information and tickets, click here

For Covid - 19 policies and procedures at the Ordway, click here

Waitress website, click here

Photos by Jeremey Daniel.