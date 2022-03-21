BWW Review: THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE at State Theatre

The Bachelor Live On Stage was one night only on March 22nd at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is based on the hit ABC reality show The Bachelor. This is the second time the show is touring and this time, men from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise will be the on-stage bachelors. There are different bachelors in different cities.

The Bachelor Live On Stage is a live show that fits an entire season of The Bachelor into one evening. A handful of local women are hand-picked from the audience (or the first time has a say in the journey) to experience being the bachelorette contestants where they do everything from the limo entrance, games, group dates, and more all in hopes to get the final rose.

The evening is hosted by Becca Kufrin, a born and raised Minnesota native. Becca is an American publicist and television personality. She is known as the winner of the 22nd season of The Bachelor and the lead on season 14 of The Bachelorette, and recently on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Becca enjoys writing, her corgi Minno, reading, dance, and yoga. Becca has launched her sparkling wine label called Bourdon and has partnered with WomenOne, a non-profit devoted to creating positive change in the lives of women and girls worldwide through access to quality education. She is also a host on Warner's official Bachelor podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

Our Bachelor of the evening is Rick Leach, from season 18 of The Bachelorette, who is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, wears his heart on his sleeve, and loves a good game night. At the end of the day, Rick wants to find his heart's true counterpart. A truly top-notch guy!

The evening had a bunch of fun lighting, sound, and stage production by the creative team to make it feel like you we really at The Bachelor mansion and a part of the show.

The Bachelor Live On Stage guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises, and a front-row seat to the journey you've been watching on TV for years. Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates, and rose ceremonies - it's an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached.

Photos by Timothy Norris