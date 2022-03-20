BWW Review: ORLANDO at Theatre Pro Rata

Theatre Pro Rata is producing Orlando by Sarah Ruhl at The Crane Theater this spring under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern. Orlando is based on the 1928 novel by Virginia Woolf. This adaptation explores gender fluidity, identity, roles, and societal norms.

The beginning of the play starts in the 16th century. Courtney Stirn (they/them/theirs) plays Orlando is at Queen Elizabeth's court as a young and vibrant poet. He journeys through many romances and writes poems that end up failing. Orlando then wakes up one morning and is transformed into a female. Orlando discovers herself in her new transformation and learns to adjust and explore her new self. The story is told through the ensemble, including all who are gender non-binary and transgender as they all play the narrator as Orlando continues to go through centuries of self-discovery in love and life.

The ensemble includes Amber Bjork (she/her), Rachel Flynn* (she/her), Ninchai Nok-Chiclana (she/her & he/him), Nissa Nordland Morgan* (she/her), Michael Quadrozzi* (he/him), Emily Rosenberg (they/them), and Andrew Troth* (he/him). The production will also utilize the services of Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them/theirs) as a Gender Consultant.



The creative team, scenic design by MJ Leffler (they/them), costume design by Mandi Johnson (she/her/they/them), lighting design by Emmet Kowler (he/him), sound design by Jake Davis* (he/him), properties design by Rachel Krieger (she/her), did an excellent job with making everything fitting and appropriate for the twentieth century.

This was my first theatrical experience at Theatre Pro Rata, and this production had a safe and inclusive space and vibe. It also brought up many relevant topics of today. It was great to see an entire cast and theatrical work of all non-binary and transgender individuals. I've been seeing more pronoun usage, but really hope that more theatres and companies will start including pronouns on their programs, websites, and more. I would recommend seeing Orland running now through March 27th. For more information on Orlando and Theatre Pro Rata, click here. For more information on they/them pronouns, click here.

Photos by Alex Wolhueter