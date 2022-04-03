BWW Review: MICHAEL FEINSTIEN at Dakota

An Evening with Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook performed at the Dakota in Minneapolis on April 2nd and April 3rd.

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades. He is dubbed "The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook," and is one of the premier interpreters of American standards. His 200+ shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV special, along with his acclaimed NPR series and concerts and appearances that span the globe, Feinstein's work as an educator and archivist define him as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Michael sang many wonderful hits and shared stories from composers and performers he has met and worked with and what the songs met to him and them. He made the concert personable and he and his band did a wonderful job and the audience enjoyed hearing all of the classics and standards.

Some of the songs from his set list included:

You Belong to Me You and Me Against the World Hooray for Hollywood I Love a Piano Someone to Watch Over Me Come Fly With Me / Witchcraft / A Foggy Day / I've Got the World on a String / Summer Wind / All or Nothing at All / Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out to Dry / Angel Eyes / Night and Day / I've Got You Under My Skin / You Make Me Feel So Young St. Louis Blues Wish You Were Here / So Far Away A Lot of Livin' to Do

Thank you MIchael for a wonderful evening!

For more information, click here

Photo courtesy of Michael Feinstein and Dakota