BWW Review: DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT IN MINNEAPOLIS at State Theatre

Broadway Princess royalty comes to Minneapolis at the State Theatre on March 17, 2022, for Disney Princess: The Concert.

Disney Princess: The concert originated from the Broadway Princess Party®, a cabaret show in New York at Feinstein's/54 Below that gained a massive fan base that it went on tour. I saw it last time it was here in Minneapolis.

This new tour is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC as led by partners Susan Egan,Minnesota native - Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, and Courtney Reed. The show's creative team includes creative director Amy Tinkham and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters.

Who doesn't love Broadway and Disney?! It's the perfect combo! It was fun to see Broadway Disney fans of all ages, dressed up in royal attire and Disney attire. It was also St. Patricks Day, so there was a lot of green.

The production included cast members Susan Egan (originated Belle on Broadway), Ariella Jacobs (played Jasmine in Broadway's Aladdin), Anneliese van der Pol (Disney channel), Sydnee Winters (Lion King on Broadway), Adam J. Levy (OBC of the Broadway Princess Party), and Benjamin Rauhala (founder, music director, collaborator).

The cast sang many Disney favorite Disney Princess hits including classics like "Part of Your World," "Reflection," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind." There were also featured songs from the Broadway Disney versions, "These Palace Walls" and "Shadowland." They also sang arrangements with harmonies to these classics. Large animations and visuals accompanied the music in the background from many of our favorite Disney movies. They shared their own behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the Disney Broadway stage and screen.

I hope they make a Disney Princess Concert album.

The Disney Princess Concert is a wish your heart makes! I highly recommend it for any Broadway Disney fan!

For more information and tour stops, click here