BWW Interview: John Kroft of THE TEMPEST at Guthrie Theatre

The Tempest runs now through April 16, 2022 at the Guthrie Theatre. I interview John Kroft who is playing Ferdinand. I saw the play opening night and it was fantastic, I would recommend seeing it! I was so impressed with John's take on Ferdinand.

John, thank you so much for your time!

How has it been being back on stage in front of a live audience after the last few years?

I have been very lucky to do a few theater gigs outdoors these awkward few years, but nothing compares to that magical feeling of being in a great theater indoors with a full house. I've been so grateful to be back to that feeling of communal experience.

How has the role of Ferdinand compare to other roles you've done?

One thing that has been very enjoyable about playing Ferdinand has been going from assuming that he's just a "young lover type" to finding many t moments in the show where Ferdinand is grief stricken, hopeless, silly, clever, cocky, competent and strong as well as just amorous. In some ways I feel like I've been able to find moments or aspects of many other types of roles I've played within Ferdinand. I really wanted to avoid feeling like I was just playing a 'lover.'

What was your process for developing the character of Ferdinand?

Truthfully: just trying to get into really good shape. When I saw the costume design, I thought "well, I guess I'll be going to the gym every. single. day." But more seriously, the design and many of our discussions about the youthfulness and innocence of these characters did inspire me to find as much athletic, bouncy and playful energy as possible, so trying to get very in my body was a big part of that.



How has it been playing the role of Ferdinand?

Incredibly fun. This show is so full of magic and whimsy and every aspect of this character's experience is completely unexpected and miraculous, which makes the show a total delight every night and in some ways easier to get myself prepared for.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

The "Come unto these Yellow Sands" Song. Despite not being much of a singer or dancer, I have always secretly wanted to be in a musical, and in that moment, I feel like I get to be a part of a super fun music number without really having to do either of those things. I have to dance, but I get to dance however I want to and it doesn't have to be good at all, just fun!

How has it been working with the cast and the creative team for this production?

A total dream come true. Everybody in this company is talented beyond belief and professional beyond compare. I really can't say that there's been a single snag. It's especially been a gift, as a NY actor, to be in company with so many truly veteran Minneapolis actors. It's a beautiful community of artists here that take care of each other very well.

Do you have other favorite Shakespeare works?

I'd have to say my favorites are the "problem plays:" The Merchant of Venice. Measure for Measure. Troilus and Cressida.

Have you faced any challenges in this production or with your character?

Rehearsing for the first 3 weeks constantly wearing masks was definitely challenging. We didn't know what most of fellow company members really looked like until a week before tech. Very jarring. The mask also just really messes with our ability to read each other's faces, which of course when responding to a scene partner, is what determines everything that you're doing.

Do you have a dream role?

Prince Hal in Henry IV part i. Or Konstantine in the Seagull.

Favorite spot(s) in Minneapolis?

Nightingale!! Their 'Jaques Cousteau' Cocktail was phenomenal.

Photos courtesy of Guthrie Theatre