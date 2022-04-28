BWW Interview: Chatting with Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby On Musical Theatre and Dance!

Cody Rigsby is a professional dancer and Peloton instructor. Cody brings energy, movement and authenticity to everything he does. Born in the West but raised in the South, Cody always dreamed of a life in the big city. Now that he proudly calls NYC home-and the best city in the world-he strives to be the best version of himself while inspiring Members to be the same. Cody reminds everyone in his class to push themselves, but have a good time doing it, because we all need to have a little more fun.

We chat with Cody on musical theatre and his dance background!

How does it feel to have live performances and theatre coming back?

I've been going to more musical shows. I went to see Six The Musical on Broadway which I loved. There is something so joyful about seeing performances live, experiencing the energy of the crowd and the energy of the performers which has been so missed in our lives these past few years. It excites me as a performer to also eventually have people back in our studios in the coming months.

When did you know and what inspired you to pursue dance and performing?

I grew up in the TRL years and I loved watching videos from NSYNC and Britney and I loved learning those dance moves from watching the videos. In fact I taught my 5th grade class the "Ooops I Did It Again" dance after end of grade testing! Performing was always something I was drawn to growing up. For example, I wanted to take dance class but I knew my mom couldn't afford it and I was scared about what people would think. I had to take that love and passion and find outlets for it in other places which lead to musical theatre in high school and then I interned at Broadway Dance Center in college. That motivated me and got me into performing. It was this unofficial path I had to make my own way into.

Did you ever do theatre growing up?

Yes, I did musical theatre in High School and in college. I was Will Parker in Oklahoma and the Sergeant of Police from The Pirates of Penzance.

What dance forms did you study?

Ballet, even though I hated it, for a few years. Jazz and hip hop.

Do you have a favorite style of dance?

What we used to call jazz-funk and hip hop.

What was the first show you saw on Broadway?

I can't remember if it was Rent or Hairspray but I grew up in North Carolina and when I was in High School, me and my girlfriend listened to and loved Wicked and Hairspray and Rent. I saw those shows on tour. But, at 18 we made it a point to see shows during my first trip to New York City and that is when I saw my first Broadway Show which was either Rent or Hairspray.

Is there a Broadway musical you would want to be in?

Hairspray is my favorite!

I think I would be good as one of the nicest kids in town.

Who were some of your influences?

Britney Spears, Richard Simmons and RuPaul of course.

When you perform, train, and teach, what do you hope your audience takes away from you?

I hope that they take away that they can laugh at the things that intimidate them and that they can discover their best self through movement.

What else do you enjoy doing? Hobbies?

Traveling, shaking my booty on a dance floor, cooking when I have the time and going to more shows! As a native New Yorker I love to see live Broadway shows whenever I can.

Cody! Thank you for your time! Be sure to take one of his Peloton classes!

Photo courtesy of Cody Rigsby/Peloton