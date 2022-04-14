BWW Interview: Nicolina Bozzo of AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 20

Nicolina Bozzo is current contest on American Idol season 20 on ABC and has made it to the top 24! She will be performing live for America's votes on Sunday/Mondays on ABC. Nicolina has a theatre background! She sang She Used To Be Mine from Waitress the musical for her first American Idol audition.

How long have you been singing?

I have been singing since before I could talk! Singing and music just came natural to me.

Who are your musical inspirations?

Adele, Yebba, Stevie Nicks, and Celine Dion!

Why did you choose She Used To Be Mine from Waitress as your audition song?

This song is from Waitress, which is the first musical I had seen on Broadway (saw it when Shoshana and Jeremy Jordan were on) and I was hooked after seeing it. I immediately took my sisters to see the show back home when it was touring in Toronto and it had such a hold on my sisters and I. Later that same year I posted a cover on my TikTok and it got 1 million views in under a week! This song has offered me emotional support and also helped me create a following on TikTok where I was then given so many amazing opportunities!

Do you have a theatre background?

Yes! Growing up I didn't do vocal lessons (I only started lessons a few years ago) but did TONS of music theatre. More recently, I started training with Darnell Thomas at The Institute for the Performing Arts where I would train my voice and do 2 musicals every year! To name a few, Grease (Rizzo), Mamma Mia, (Donna), A Killer Party, (Vivika + Joan), and many many more.

Do you have a favorite musical?

My favorite musical is a toss-up between Waitress and Heathers. Both are so different but I LOVE the story, characters, and music in both! Jenna from Waitress and Veronica from Heathers are my top 2 dream roles!

What made you audition for American Idol?

My sisters and I watched the show growing up and had always talked about being on the show! I had a casting producer reach out and ask me to audition and I pounced on the opportunity!

What are you hoping for people to learn about you musically in the process?

I hope people can learn that I am simply a vessel for music to live through and that music is something so helpful and therapeutic for me... I hope my music can be helpful and therapeutic for those listening.

What have you enjoyed about your American Idol journey so far?

Making friends and growing as an artist and person! This journey has given me the room to grow into a better artist and also given me the chance to meet people who same the share passion that I do!

What did it mean to you to make the Top 24 and what do you want to say to the fans who are voting?

It meant the world to make top 24! To anyone who is supporting me and following my journey, Thank you to the moon and back!! I appreciate all the love and support you have all given me!! Please keep voting, if you are able, so I can share my music with the world!!

Thank you so much Nicolina! To watch Nicolina on American Idol, tune in every Sunday and Monday at 7 PM CST on ABC

Photo courtesy of American Idol/ABC